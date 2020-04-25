WWE News: Former Superstar Was Unhappy In Company Prior To Release

Taynara Conti was reportedly unhappy in WWE before the company officially released her, and she has now confirmed that the rumors were true. As documented by Ringside News, the former NXT superstar recently broke her silence since being let go, stating that she wasn’t satisfied with her position in the company.

“In the last couple of months I wasn’t feeling it anymore. I was not happy. As you guys know I have a background in judo so I was competing with myself. I need to feel like I’m growing like I have space to grow. I wasn’t feeling like that anymore. I talked to them. We tried to figure it out and I was just not happy and I am like when I’m not happy I try to change. If I can change, let’s go — move on.”

Conti went on to say that she asked for her release earlier this year, but she wasn’t granted it at the time. However, as soon as the coronavirus happened and WWE needed to cut the roster, she was one of the first to be let go.

According to Conti, the news came as a shock and made her unhappy. However, now that she’s had time to process it, she’s grateful for the opportunity and is glad she got to experience WWE as the company’s first Brazilian superstar.

Of course, the former NXT protege is also concerned about the economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and how it will affect her employment prospects. She noted how she’s currently an unemployed South American living in the United States, while revealing that she now has to figure some things out in regards to her future plans.

Furthermore, since Conti was released from her WWE contract before it expired, she must adhere to a 30-day non-compete clause, meaning that she can’t sign with another company during that time. Main roster superstars must wait 90 days, however, so the situation could be worse.

Conti joined WWE in 2017 and became a part of the black-and-gold brand. She competed in the first two Mae Young Classic tournaments, but the superstar struggled to garner any momentum on television afterward and her appearances were sporadic at best during her three-year stint.

Conti did showcase a lot of potential during her time in WWE, but her release didn’t come as a shock to fans given her lack of appearances, especially considering how several established veterans were also released.