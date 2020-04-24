Andy Cohen Says The First ‘RHOA’ Virtual Reunion Will Be ‘Epic’

Andy Cohen promises that the Season 12 reunion of Real Housewives of Atlanta will be filled with drama even though it was filmed virtually.

Back in March, Cohen left many RHOA fans disappointed when he announced the reunion to the 22-episode season would be taped from the cast members’ homes. The Inquisitr previously reported the original special was set to air that month but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Current housewives NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille are all slated to appear on the virtual reunion. Many fans of the show were concerned the new dynamic would change the course of the series. Some suggested the cast wait until the stay-at-home-order has been lifted so they can air out their issues in person.

Cohen shared on his Instagram account that he and the cast wrapped the reunion on Thursday, April 23. He told his 3.8 million followers the episodes brought the same intensity the Atlanta cast has been known for throughout the series. He also admitted that, due to the virtual setup, his look for the night was a little cozier, per The Daily Dish by Bravo.

“We just wrapped the RHOA reunion at 9:00 p.m.,” Cohen confirmed. “Even though it was virtual, it was epic as every Atlanta reunion has been. Here are my cards. I’m putting them in the garbage. I’m going to get some tequila. I’m turning out the lights and I will have you know I’m not wearing pants still.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta will be the first of the housewives franchise to have a virtual reunion. Cohen applauded his cast for committing to the technical changes in order to have a reunion the fans will enjoy.

“The Atlanta housewives, man, they’re trailblazers,” Cohen said. “They worked so hard to make that reunion happen. We had days of technical rehearsals and stuff just to make sure it would look good. And I think it did. Believe it or not, content-wise, there’s so much stuff there and tipping my hat to the Atlanta housewives today.”

Season 12 of RHOA was filled with feuds, cheating scandals, marriage separations and a plethora of other issues the ladies faced while filming. Since taping has ended, several of the show’s cast members have exchanged harsh words towards one another on social media, escalating their feuds. In the past, the housewives have gotten into verbal and physical altercations after reliving their actions throughout the seasons. While the upcoming special will be free of smacks or punches, Burruss left a cryptic message to her followers about what to expect from the special. She posted the shoes she wore for the reunion, as well as her name card the cast usually receives each year. The housewife teased the taping by saying she despises the yearly gatherings.

Part one of the RHOA reunion will air on Sunday, May 10 on Bravo.