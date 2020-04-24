Jesy Nelson Wows In Calvin Klein Sports Bra & Denim Dungarees For Latest Instagram Update

Jesy Nelson — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself.

The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker wowed in a white sports bra that had Calvin Klein’s signature logo going across the bottom. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her toned stomach. Nelson showed off her belly button piercing and paired the ensemble with light blue denim dungarees. She didn’t wear the straps over her shoulder and let the attire hang down. The “Break Up Song” singer put on white sneakers that had chunky soles which gave her an extra bit of height. Nelson is known for changing up her hairstyle and opted for brunette shoulder-length hair. She wore her locks down and applied a coat of lipstick for the occasion. Nelson has multiple tattoos inked on her arms and showed them off in her most recent upload.

In the photo, she posed in front of what appeared to be the front door of her home. The “Shout Out to My Ex” songstress was captured standing on top of one of two doormats placed on the ground. Nelson parted her legs and raised both her hands on her dungarees. She was photographed from a slightly lower angle with an open-mouth expression. Nelson looked over to her right and looked fixated at what was in front of her.

For her caption, she referenced lyrics from Wing’s “Let ‘Em In.”

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 140,000 likes and over 1,656 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her loyal 6.7 million followers.

“JESY NELSON WHO GAVE YOU THE RIGHT TO SNAP LIKE THAT?!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Can I have this body please,” another devotee shared.

“You have been servinggggg in quarantine,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“JESSICA LOUISE NELSON IVE TOLD YOU BEFORE, WE NEED A WARNING BEFORE A POST THIS HOT,” a fourth admirer commented in capital letters.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of celebrities have been sharing content from their own homes. Nelson is no exception and recently posted a pic of herself sitting by a wooden table. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned in a white crop top with high-waisted, loose-fitting camo pants. Nelson paired the outfit with a matching camo-print bucket hat and wrapped a small Dior bag fanny pack-style around her waist. She wore white sneakers to complete her fashion. For her makeup, the “Love Me Like You” entertainer applied a bold red lip and black mascara.