Jinger Duggar Appears To Be Glowing In Recent Photo, Which Prompts More Pregnancy Questions

Jinger Duggar reveals what is keeping her busy while staying at home.

Jinger Duggar has been in quarantine mode with husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and daughter Felicity, in their home in Los Angeles. Just like everyone else, they are trying to keep as busy as possible until the stay-at-home order is lifted. The Counting On star just recently posted a photo of herself on her Instagram account that has once again prompted fans to question whether she is expecting another baby.

The snapshot that was shared on Wednesday revealed what Jinger has been doing to keep herself busy in between cooking and making sure that her 1-year-old daughter is occupied. She said that her go-to thing right now is working on puzzles. The Instagram pic seemingly proves that she is working on one right now. The Duggar daughter is sitting at a table with the puzzle pieces in front of her. It appears that she already has the frame finished and is working on the rest of it. There is still a lot of it to be done, but it looks like Jinger is up for it.

Why was a pregnancy mentioned at all in the comment section of this post? For one thing, she is a Duggar and fans are always anxious to hear any kind of baby news from the 19 Kids and Counting family. There are also a few hints in the photo, according to some of her 1.3 million followers.

Duggar fans noticed that she has a glow about her these days. That had also been mentioned in previous pictures of Jinger as well. The lighting in this snap does make it appear that she is glowing. However, the comments think that she just looks very happy and that her face appears to be a bit fuller these past few weeks.

“She looks very pregnant!!!” one fan said.

“She is glowing and her face looks a little fuller. She may be! Time will tell,” someone else added.

According to the eager baby-watchers, they noted that Jinger Duggar is wearing a black top to possibly cover up a bulging belly. She has a pale sweater over the top as well. The mom of one is wearing her blond highlighted hair down over her shoulders with soft curls throughout.

Her fans also toted that she seems to be hiding behind a table and according to them, that means she is trying to hide something. Others pointed out that she is just doing a puzzle on the table. Many people reprimanded them saying that they thought that asking if she is pregnant is a very rude thing to say.

Jinger had previously rocked skinny jeans and snakeskin shoes in a recent quarantine Q&A that she and Jeremy did. Some of her followers commented that she seemed to be glowing then as well. Only time will tell if there is a future announcement to be made.