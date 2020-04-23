Roger Goodell’s NFL Draft Day Headquarters Will Be His ‘Man Cave,’ Which Was Previously ‘Filled With Dolls’

Roger Goodell has a “man cave” from which he’ll be attending the 2020 NFL Draft, but it wasn’t always football oriented. On Thursday morning, the NFL Commissioner revealed his spot for the big event, but he had to remove all of the dolls that once filled the room from one end to the other. The coronavirus pandemic has caused this year’s draft to take place from multiple remote locations, and each is unique in its own way.

For the sake of health and well-being, the NFL Draft will not be a gathering of teams and young players looking ahead to their future. This year, teams will make selections from their own locations while Goodell will announce each pick from his Westchester County home.

Early on Thursday, Goodell was a guest on Good Morning America, where he spoke with Robin Roberts about how things will transpire in the draft. He will announce each selection from his basement, which has wood paneling and plenty of NFL memorabilia.

Goodell did let the world know that it doesn’t always look like the dream room of an NFL fan.

.@nflcommish talks to @robinroberts about the 1st ever virtual draft tonight and why it was important to carry on with the 2020 #NFLDraft amid coronavirus. His message to players: “With all that’s going on, we need more experiences together.” pic.twitter.com/EQ2nHQmbr2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 23, 2020

Goodell and his wife Jane Skinner have twin girls who usually take over that room by storing their dolls in it. The dolls needed to be cleared out for the weekend so the commissioner could have his “man cave” ready for each draft pick.

One of the biggest concerns for this year’s draft is an Internet connection and if each team can make their picks on time. After some tests, Goodell said that his connection “worked pretty well last night.”

Several people have expressed concern that the NFL is still holding the draft as scheduled. With plans announced for each team to conduct the draft from their remote locations, the concerns eased up, and everyone became a bit more comfortable with it.

With the draft not being canceled, Goodell spoke on the possibility of the 2020 regular season not happening. He didn’t know what was going to happen but said the NFL would prepare as if the season will take place as scheduled.

“Our job is to be ready. We’ll be ready to make alternatives… we’ll be putting public safety #1 as we always do and make sure our fans, our players, everyone are able to be in a safe environment.”

