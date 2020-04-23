‘Masked Singer’ Banana Eliminated on 10th Anniversary Of Secret Star’s Major Health Crisis

The unmasked star marked a major health milestone on the same day he was eliminated from the Fox singing competition..

Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Masked Singer Season 3, Episode 13.

The Masked Singer’s most recently eliminated contestant got the boot on the same day he celebrated a major health milestone. Rock star Bret Michaels, 57, was revealed to be the singer behind the banana costume, but instead of being bummed over his elimination, the Poison frontman says he is “grateful.”

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Michaels, wearing his signature red bandana, said how “awesome it is to be standing right here on the good side of the dirt.” The rocker revealed that April 22 marked the 10th anniversary of the near-fatal brain hemorrhage he suffered in 2010 and that he is “grateful for every day.”

In an interview with People, Michaels noted the irony of his Masked Singer elimination 10 years to the date of his medical emergency. The “Something To Believe In” singer noted that his Masked Singer elimination episode even aired at the exact time that doctors were operating at night on his brain a decade ago on April 22.

“I’m having the brain hemorrhage at the exact same time that the show’s airing and I’m playing ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door,'” Michaels told the outlet. “This is the true irony in my life.”

In comments to Michaels’ Instagram announcement about his Masked Singer reveal, his 18-year-old daughter Raine wrote, “So glad I get to say I’ve seen my dad in a banana costume!! I don’t think this will ever be topped! … You were amazing!”

Raine was just 8-year-old when her dad was rushed to the hospital after suffering a massive subarachnoid hemorrhage in April 2010. (Michaels also has another daughter, Jorja Bleu, with his ex, Kristi Lynn Gibson).

At the time, fans were horrified to find out that star was listed in critical condition just 11 days after he was rushed to a hospital for an emergency appendectomy right before he was to hit the stage a show in San Antonio, Texas, per ABC News. Michaels said had he pushed through and performed the show, he likely would have died.

Michaels has also been vocal about his lifelong history with diabetes. The former glam rocker continues to have a positive attitude—even though his Masked Singer titled has been peeled away.

With Banana now out, six costumed performers in The Masked Singer competition. Previously eliminated stars this season include Jordyn Woods, Rob Gronkowski, Bella Thorne, Sarah Palin, Dionne Warwick, Tony Hawk, Chaka Kahn, Tom Bergeron, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, and more.