Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Faces Painful Decisions Regarding Mike’s Care

Sonny will need to decide the best way to handle his dad's recent medical crisis.

Sonny Corinthos has dropped everything in order to be with his dad. Wednesday’s General Hospital proved to be heartbreaking as fans watched Mike deteriorate and Sonny not knowing exactly how to help him. The mobster has been there throughout his dad’s Alzheimer’s journey and now that the end is near, Sonny will need to make even more difficult decisions for Mike.

Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps says that Sonny will be confiding in Jason, but the previews for Thursday’s General Hospital shows that Carly is also involved in the discussion regarding Mike. Sonny is clearly upset and needing some advice. That certainly doesn’t mean that he will take any advice given, but he obviously is not ready to let his dad go just yet. He is heard asking Carly and Jason if they think he should just let his father die. What will their answer be?

Elizabeth was there with Sonny and Mike on Wednesday’s show. She gave Sonny some wise advice on ways to make Mike more comfortable. Being a longtime nurse, she knew exactly what to do and how to handle Mike’s current condition. He is weak and not able to eat or drink. However, she found a way to give him comfort in a way that he appreciated and needed. Liz told Sonny that palliative care is a good way to go for his dad to keep him comfortable in his current condition. She also mentioned that he doesn’t have a DNR and that Sonny should think about getting one at this point.

Elizabeth has seen a lot of patients like Mike over the years. Can she help Sonny prepare for whatever comes next?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @RebeccaLHerbst pic.twitter.com/AJu11eMIku — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 22, 2020

That may be what sparks the conversation between Sonny and Carly about letting Mike die. Carly seems to be more realistic, while her husband will do anything to not let go.

Earlier this week after Mike had his latest seizure, he asked his son if it was over. He also mentioned to Liz on Wednesday how tired he was. This two scenes seemingly indicates that Mike is ready to go, but Sonny doesn’t appear to be ready to be without his dad in his life.

May sweeps is coming up soon and General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny will soon be making a hard decision on what to do about Mike. However, it also indicates that the rest of the Corinthos family may not be in agreement with whatever he chooses to do.

Mike’s Alzheimer’s story has touched viewers in many ways. Fans have praised Maurice Benard (Sonny) and Max Gail (Mike) for their amazing scenes together. When the end does come, it is expected to be quite heartbreaking to watch.