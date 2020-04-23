Sofia Richie Was Reportedly ‘Very Cool’ With Scott Disick Celebrating Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday

Sofia Richie reportedly didn’t take any offense by Scott Disick spending quality time with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kardashian and Disick were recently photographed leaving a home in Calabasas during her birthday weekend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated turning 41-years-old on Saturday, April 18. According to Hollywood Life, the exes, who share three children together- Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 4, spent Kardashian’s special day with them. During their weekend, Disick reportedly left Richie behind.

Although he was alone with his ex, Richie was reportedly comfortable with their time together. Not only is she reportedly secure in her relationship with her boyfriend of several years, but they have also allegedly grown closer in recent weeks. A source shared with the outlet that Richie is also comfortable with Disick and Kardashian reuniting without her due to their history and family they formed while they were together.

“She respects the relationship they have. Sofia is very secure in the bond she shares with Scott,” a source shared, followed by a second insider adding, “Sofia is very cool with Scott’s relationship with Kourtney. There really isn’t any animosity or weirdness. At first, maybe, but that was ages ago. “Sofia may be young, but she is very mature and understands that it is very important for kids to have both their parents even if they aren’t together. Scott loves that Sofia is that way because the less drama the better.”

Disick and Richie began dating shortly after he and Kardashian ended their nine-year relationship. Since they began dating in 2016, rumors surrounding Richie and Kardashian’s relationship dynamic have been swirling. Although the two have vacationed together and have appeared together on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick’s history with Kardashian has reportedly been an issue in his and Richie’s relationship. While Richie has declared she will no longer appear on the series to focus on her acting, Disick remains to appear in the E! show’s new season. Disick is also a part of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe’s immediate family, even though he and Kardashian are no longer together.

Even though Kardashian and Disick were together for her birthday, the two co-parents made sure to express that the outing was strictly for their children. The exes both shared photos on their respective Instagram pages from the day, but they weren’t together in any of their post. On Kardashian’s page, the Poosh founder posted an image of her wearing the same dark green sweatshirt she was wearing when she was seen with Disick. In the photo, she and Penelope are sharing a string of spaghetti by the beach. Disick also shared recently snapped a photo of their baby girl holding a dog by the beach on his page.