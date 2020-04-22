Poll Shows Joe Biden Leading Donald Trump In Critical Battleground State Of Florida

Joe Biden has taken a narrow lead over Donald Trump in the key battleground state of Florida, a newly release poll shows.

The Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday shows that Biden has a four-point lead over Trump in the Sunshine State, with 46 percent support to Trump’s 42 percent. As The Hill noted, the slim lead for Biden reflects the personal popularity of both politicians, with the former vice president enjoying a more favorable view with the state’s voters than Trump.

“Among registered voters in Florida, Biden is more popular than not. Forty-three percent said that they have a favorable view of the former vice president, compared to 40 percent who said they see him unfavorably,” the report noted.

“Trump’s favorability, meanwhile, is underwater, with 43 percent of Florida voters reporting a positive opinion of the president and 50 percent viewing him unfavorably.”

Florida is expected to be one of the key states in the 2020 presidential election, with Trump’s narrow win there in 2016 helping push him to an unexpected victory over Hillary Clinton. Florida had gone blue in both previous presidential cycles, with Barack Obama winning there in 2012 and 2008, with Biden alongside him on the Democratic Party’s ticket.

Trump has invested plenty of resources into Florida already for this cycle, holding a series of rallies there and spending extensive time at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Democrats too have been targeting Florida as a potential flip from 2016, pointing to close results in statewide elections there in 2018.

Other polls have shown a tight race between Trump and Biden in Florida and other important states. A CNBC/Change Research survey of six key battleground states including Florida showed that Trump held a one-point lead across all states. The survey found that voters were split between Trump and Biden in a number of key areas, with Trump leading Biden on who voters think could better lead the economy out of a recession and Biden topping Trump on handling the coronavirus, making healthcare more affordable, and preventing another pandemic like COVID-19.

Biden has seen an uptick in head-to-head polling since Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced he would be suspending his campaign, making Biden the presumptive nominee. Biden has earned a series of key endorsements since then, including Sanders and Obama. Trump saw a boost in his own approval rating with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, though his number have fallen off as polls show voters increasingly disapproving of his response to it.