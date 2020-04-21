Joe Biden Says He’d Have Michelle Obama As Running Mate ‘In A Heartbeat’

Speculation about who Joe Biden will pick to be his running mate on the 2020 ticket has been rampant in recent days. Now, the former Vice President has revealed that there’s one person he’d pick “in a heartbeat” if he had the option: Michelle Obama.

The current presumptive Democratic presidential nominee spoke with Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA about his upcoming run and the current status of the United States. Reporter Jon Delano asked if the former first lady would be in the running if she were to accept the nomination.

“I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden said. “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends.”

The only flaw in his plan? It’s unlike that Obama would accept the nomination.

“I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again,” Biden said.

Biden explained that it’s still early days in his campaign when it comes to selecting a running mate. He says that they’re currently in the process of naming a committee to vet potential individuals.

There has been some speculation that he would select a woman of color after Biden said that he would prefer that, with some people suggesting that he may pick former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams.

Abrams has said on Tuesday that she would be “honored” if she were asked by Biden to serve as his running mate, as MSNBC reports.

She has previously said that she believes she would make a good running mate in 2020, as The Inquisitr previously reported, because she can reach a broader base of voters than another candidate could reach. Abrams has praised Biden in the past and has expressed support for his run.

But Biden says that he hasn’t made that determination, yet. What he will commit to is the fact that he plans to make his cabinet more diverse by choosing a woman.

“I’ll commit to that be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation. And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president, as well,” Biden said.

“I think it’s really important now that we establish once and for all, we should have had a woman president already, in Hilary (Clinton), in my view,” Biden said. “There are a number of qualified women out there.”