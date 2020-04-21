‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Wyatt Gets Real With Bill About Flo & Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 21 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and his father will take the time to talk through matters of the heart. Since both are struggling in their personal lives at the moment, they will find comfort in each other’s company, per TV Guide.

Wyatt Gives Bill A Tongue Lashing

No two people can give Bill Spencer (Don Diamont)) a tongue lashing the way that Wyatt and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) can. Although Bill has always preached that he is a family man, both Wyatt and Liam have found him lacking in that department. And since Bill decided to turn over a new leaf, he has been open to criticism.

One of the things weighing heavily on Dollar Bill’s mind at the moment is the situation with Katie Logan (Heather Tom). He kissed her sister, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie found out about his infidelity. Bill vowed to make things right with Katie because he still wants to be with her. Bill will tell his son that he made a mistake and he still wants to be with Katie because he loves her. The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers video shows that Wyatt won’t show his father any sympathy.

“How did you think kissing Brooke was going to go over?” Wyatt blasts his dad.

Of course, Bill cannot even begin explaining his actions to his son. He knows that he was wrong and that he may lose his family because of his careless actions.

Wyatt Admits That He Feels Conflicted

Wyatt will also tell his dad that he feels conflicted. He will open up about the situation with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). He doesn’t know what to do because Flo wants Sally to move out of the beach house. Flo feels that Sally should move into a medical facility where they will better be able to take care of her needs. However, Sally told him that she wants to spend her final days walking “hand-in-hand” on the beach with him.

Soap opera fans know that Bill isn’t a fan of either Flo or Sally. Flo stole his granddaughter and passed her off as her own child, while he and Sally have a tumultuous history because of the Spectra building. If there is someone who will give Wyatt an honest opinion, it’s Bill. Since Katie and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) told Wyatt to ignore Flo’s request and let Sally stay, it would be interesting to see if Bill advises the same.