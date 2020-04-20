Ariana Grande Celebrates Two Years Of ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ With Throwback Snaps

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to celebrate the release of “No Tears Left to Cry” which dropped two years ago on this day. The single was taken from her fourth studio album, sweetener, which was released the same year.

The “God Is a Woman” songstress shared numerous photos of herself from what appeared to be on set of the music video.

In the first shot, Grande posed with her dog who was wrapped up in a white towel. The singer was captured sitting down with the animal on her lap. She stunned in a short silk dress that was relatively low-cut. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her tanned legs. She pulled her long silvery gray hair up in a ponytail and opted for long false eyelashes for the occasion. Grande was photographed candidly and didn’t look directly at the camera lens.

In the next few frames, she shared stills from the music video in a black-and-white filter.

For the final slide, she was caught on set in the same attire as the first frame. The “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” hitmaker held onto a black rail and was attached to a harness while filming scenes. The music video had a lot of special effects and used a lot of green screens and this image gave a little taste of what that took place behind the scenes.

For her caption, Grande used the tear, white love heart, and fog emoji to symbolize the video.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 1 million likes within an hour, proving to be instantly popular with her impressive 181 million followers.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THIS MASTERPIECE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Happy bday to the most meaningful song and the one that has changed everything in just a few minutes,” another devotee shared.

“I can’t believe it! It was the best comeback! Thank u so much, we love u,” remarked a third fan.

“It will always be your best music video… the way you delivered and served whew… love u,” a fourth admirer commented.

“No Tears Left to Cry” proved to be one of Grande’s most successful singles. According to Billboard, the song peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and spent 27 weeks on the chart.

On YouTube, the official music video has been watched over 896 million times. At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Grande took home “Best Pop” for the video, per The Telegraph.