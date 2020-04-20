‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Victor’s Bombshell Secret Rocks The Newmans

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 20 through 24 tease that Sharon prepares for her surgery with a party while Chloe and Kevin get a baby shower. Plus, Kyle ends Theo’s job at Jabot, Victor tries to protect his family and fails when a secret rocks the Newman family.

Sharon (Sharon Case) seeks help from Nick (Joshua Morrow), according to SheKnows Soaps. The day before her surgery, Sharon’s family gathers to enjoy some time with her. As they dance and play games, Sharon takes Nick aside to ask him to take care of Noah (Robert Adamson) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) for her if things don’t go well for her. Although Nick feels certain that Sharon will be fine, he agrees to take care of their children if needed.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) fires Theo (Tyler Johnson). At Jabot, Theo gives the pitch he stole from Kyle, and Jack (Peter Bergman) is not at all pleased when he hears the idea for the family cosmetics company he had 15 years ago. However, Theo promises it will never happen again, and Jack leaves the consequences up to Kyle. Although he’d hoped that Theo would create his own plan for the company, Kyle felt certain his cousin would fall for the bait. Now, Kyle ensures that Theo will never have another chance to hurt Jabot, and he lets his cousin go.

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) does damage control. He shared his secret with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and she ends up telling Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in hopes that she will forgive Victor. Unfortunately, Victoria ends up spooking Adam (Mark Grossman), and he makes new demands of Victor. While Victor did what he did in Kansas to protect Adam, he might not be able to continue protecting his family with the truth comes out. Before the week is over, a secret comes to light that rocks the Newman family, and things will never be the same.

In happier news, a baby shower takes place for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart). They’re preparing for a baby boy, and their friends and family gather to welcome the new little with with a fabulous baby shower. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor (Judah Mackay) show up, and so do Lauren (Tracey Bergman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc). The whole affair is sure to be a fun time for everyone.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) motivates Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). She’s doing a great job with The Grand Phoenix Hotel, and Jack manages to help push Phyllis even further with her success. They share a long history, and although Phyllis and Billy (Jason Thompson) cheating ended their romantic relationship, Jack still cares about Phyllis.