WWE News: Major Tag Team Split Gets Teased On This Week’s ‘SmackDown’

On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE appeared to tease another important storyline development on the blue brand through the mysterious, hacker-like figure that has been interrupting recent shows. This time, he appeared to tease the breakup of one of SmackDown‘s more notable tag teams.

As seen on WWE’s official YouTube channel, the man behind the aforementioned strange happenings on SmackDown made an appearance in the middle of a Money in the Bank qualifying match between Daniel Bryan and Cesaro, showing up on the TitanTron and wondering when, after all the “lies,” when the truth will ever be heard. The video then cut to a series of clips featuring five SmackDown tag teams — The Usos, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, The Miz and John Morrison, Bayley and Sasha Banks, and The New Day.

As the video drew to a close, the shadowy, hooded figure dropped the old expression about some people keeping their friends close and their enemies closer before cutting out. Much like his other videos, this new clip ended with the words “The Truth Shall Be Heard” flashing on the screen.

Commenting on the five tag teams who were shown on the video, WrestlingNews.co wrote that The New Day’s inclusion was “interesting.” While there have been many rumors in the past suggesting that the popular faction/tag team could be split up or turned heel, all three members — Kofi Kingston, Big E, and the still-injured Xavier Woods — have been open about wanting to keep the group going. As noted by Wrestling Inc., The New Day became six-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions on this week’s show, as team representative Big E defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match for the titles.

Talking about the two female teams shown on the new clip from the mystery “hacker,” WrestlingNews.co pointed out that WWE seemed to put a hold on its previous plans to split up Bliss and Cross. Bayley and Banks, on the other hand, were described as the “most obvious” choice for a breakup, as WWE has been hinting at some tension between the two women since the build-up to WrestleMania 36.

As for the hacker’s identity, this still remains one of the biggest unanswered questions on SmackDown in the aftermath of WrestleMania 36. Rumors from earlier in April, however, suggested that Mustafa Ali — who has not competed on television in months — might be the person behind the bizarre “glitches” and cryptic videos, which included one that led to the breakup of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, aka Fire and Desire.