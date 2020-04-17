Fans Accuse Demi Lovato Of Bullying Selena Gomez On Instagram After Anonymous, Angry Posts Emerge

Demi Lovato is coming under fire from fans who accuse the singer of taking shots at Selena Gomez through an anonymous Instagram account, sparking a viral showdown between fans of the two.

On Friday, a series of posts taking aim at Gomez emerged on an account that fans claim was an alternative Instagram page used by Lovato. They included pictures of Gomez and a quoted portion of a recent interview where Lovato revealed that she and Gomez are not friends and do not speak regularly, along with some snarky remarks. There was plenty of debate about whether the posts — which emerged from an account not officially connected to Lovato in any way — were really from the singer or the result of some trolling by people looking to stir up trouble.

But whatever the case, the posts stirred plenty of controversy and made the hashtag #DemiLovatoIsOverParty shoot to the top of Twitter trends in the United States. Some close to Lovato expressed concern for the singer. That included Niki Demar, who on Twitter appeared to confirm that there may be some authenticity to the posts in question.

It just sucks. I’ve met both. I’ve supported both since I was a child. The hea is really on Demi tho. It’s scary as a supporter to see this happen — NIKI DEMAR (@nikidemar) April 17, 2020

The alleged bullying comes just days after Demi opened up about her apparently non-existent relationship with Selena Gomez, saying in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that the two are no longer friends.

Though they were once close as they came up together in the world of Disney Channel stardom, Demi revealed that they no longer speak regularly. The singer also referenced a supportive message that Selena left in her Instagram stories after Demi’s performance at the Grammy Awards in January, saying she was impressed by Demi’s bravery. The performance was the first major venture for Lovato since her suffered a drug overdose and spent several months away from the public eye as she was recovering. Gomez, who has been open about her own mental health struggles and visit to rehab, showed some support to her fellow Disney Channel actress and singer.

In the interview, Demi appeared to hint that Selena’s supportive message after the Grammy Awards performance was not entirely welcomed.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so [the Instagram post] felt …” Demi said, before adding, “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

Lovato herself has not commented on the alleged posts, and neither has Gomez.