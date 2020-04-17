Chrissy Teigen Comments On Kim Kardashian’s Body In Response To SKIMS Promotional Photos

Kim was wearing ribbed underwear in the photos that captured Chrissy's attention.

Chrissy Teigen revealed that she’s become a connoisseur of Kim Kardashian’s curves in response to a set of photos of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocking ribbed undergarments.

On Thursday, Kim took to Instagram to share a promotional post for her SKIMS shapewear brand. She informed her 166 million followers that she’s introducing a new line of ribbed underwear, and the trio of photos that she chose to accompany her announcement caught Chrissy’s eye. It’s become commonplace for Kim to flaunt her phenomenal curves on social media, and she’s seemingly done it so much that Chrissy has become more familiar with Kim’s body than she is with her own equally famous figure.

“I know your body better than I know my own,” the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model wrote in the comments section of Kim’s post.

“That’s weird right. I just mean I could draw your body from memory and I couldn’t do that with mine. Ok bye.”

In Kim’s first photo, she was pictured rocking a ribbed olive green crop top that clung to her curves. The garment had a high neckline and tank top-style sleeves that were close to her neck, indicating that the top likely had a racer back. Kim’s matching underwear featured high-cut leg openings that accentuated her shapely thighs. The bottoms also had a high waistline that perfectly showcased her hourglass figure, including her curvy hips and tiny tummy.

In her second snapshot, Kim was pictured wearing a similar set of undergarments in black. The reality show star was modeling a different style of lounge wear in her third photo. Her cream top had a low scoop neck, and its sleeves were placed wider apart. Her matching bottoms featured a boyshort cut.

Kim was rocking a long French braid. The tip of the whip-like rope of hair hit her about mid-thigh. All of her pictures were taken in front of an ocean backdrop.

In the caption of her post, Kim revealed that the SKIMS Stretch Rib line will be available on April 21.

As of this writing, Chrissy’s response to Kim’s post has been liked over 8,800 times. Her comment was also met with a flood of replies from Kim’s followers. A few of them begged her to pick up a pen and prove her claim true.

“Let’s see this drawing, lady!” read a remark that included a pen emoji.

“You’re a woman of many talents!! Please share this drawing when you’re done,” another commenter implored.

“Not weird to appreciate beauty and art,” a third fan assured Chrissy. “You should do the same with your own self sometime, you’re worth treasuring too.”

Chrissy has proved that she’s just as comfortable as Kim when it comes to sharing photos of her own body on social media. The Cravings author was pictured flaunting her own enviable figure in a black bathing suit in an Instagram photo that she posted earlier this month.