Donald Trump Slams Andrew Cuomo, Wants ‘Less Talk And More Action’ From NY Governor

President Donald Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo have been battling for weeks over how to handle the coronavirus, as the state, which is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, begs for more federal assistance. On Friday, Trump took another shot at Cuomo with a post on Facebook, saying that he should “stop talking” and get to work to address the pandemic.

“Governor Cuomo should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining’. Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking!” Trump wrote.

The president went on to say that the federal government has provided New York with ample assistance.

“We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with testing that you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks,” he claimed.

He then slammed the New York politician’s popularity.

“Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action!” Trump concluded.

Trump’s comments came shortly after Cuomo held a televised press conference on Friday in which he said that New York needed more funding to address the COVID-19 situation. The governor also said that without testing, there was no effective way for states to ease social distancing guidelines, and he added that he believed the federal government should be assisting states to ramp up a nationwide testing network.

During the press conference, Cuomo addressed concerns that the prolonged quarantine was putting businesses in the state in jeopardy. He said that while he wants to see New York back up and running, the safety of the people living there is paramount.

While Cuomo has thanked the president in the past for providing some needed assistance to his state, recently, he has been fiercely critical of Trump’s claim that the president has “total” authority over the states.

In response to Trump’s latest attack, Cuomo responded with his own criticism.

“If he’s sitting at home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work,” Cuomo said, according to The Guardian, adding that the president is “doing nothing.”

He also asserted that while he appreciates the work that Trump has done for his state, it’s the president’s job to assist the states.

While Cuomo has avoided taking direct shots at Trump in the past, his comments represent some of the strongest statements yet, the Guardian noted.

In the past, Trump has said that Cuomo appears to want independence to address the crisis but he won’t allow that to happen.

Trump tweeted after his initial comments that it is up to the states to address testing. Experts, meanwhile, say that a nationwide system needs to be put in place before the country at large can ease social isolation guidelines.

The States have to step up their TESTING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, Cuomo reiterated that the federal government needs to step in and assist the states with testing.

“That’s a real problem,” he said.