Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Snoops & Finds Shocking Evidence

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 16 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will sneak around Dr. Penny Escobar’s (Monica Ruiz) office until she finds what she’s after. Now that she has put Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) out of Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) house, she will make sure that she stays out of his life too, per She Knows Soaps.

Flo & Wyatt Put Sally Out

Flo convinced her boyfriend that Sally needed to go. She felt that it had been over a month since the redhead had moved in and Sally was still alive. She found it strange that her condition had not deteriorated and that Sally was only willing to fight for her life if Wyatt got back together with her again.

Flo also told Wyatt that Sally needed better care than he could provide for her at home. She needed to be in a medical facility that would know what she needed at the end.

When Flo and Wyatt put Sally out, the redhead remained calm. She played on their emotions when she mentioned that she must be a huge inconvenience to them. Sally thanked them for allowing her to live in the beach house.

Flo Fulton Snoops & Finds Shocking Evidence

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers video shows that Flo will once again be left alone in Dr. Escobar’s office. Flo is already suspicious about Sally’s illness and will jump at the chance to snoop around.

Flo will pounce on Dr. Escobar’s computer. The promo shows that she will immediately open Sally Spectra’s medical records and find incriminating evidence.

“Oh my God!” Flo will exclaim as she peruses through the file. It seems as if she will finally uncover the truth. Sally is not terminally ill, as per the latest soap opera spoilers.

As Dr. Escobar mentioned to Sally previously, her tremors and dizziness were due to the stress that she was experiencing. At the time of Sally’s distressing symptoms, she had a lot going on in her life. Her fiance had dumped her for his ex, her designs were not up to scratch, and her whole world was falling apart. These major life events took a toll on her body and that was why she was so sick in the beginning.

Now that Flo knows the truth, she may decide to confront Sally with the evidence. However, she could also toy with the redhead and see just how far Sally’s willing to take her charade. Flo will hold Sally’s fate in her hands. Will she play hardball or will she show some sympathy to the young designer?