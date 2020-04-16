Spoilers For Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’: Maxie & Robert Clash Over Peter

Maxie is still defending Peter, no matter what anyone else says.

On Thursday’s General Hospital, Violet’s birthday party is expected to be quite an eventful time. Many friends and family have gathered together to help Finn’s daughter celebrate her special day. However, there will also be plenty of chaos and drama included, as Soap Central has teased. Maxie will have a confrontation with Robert as she still refuses to see Peter for who he really is.

According to the General Hospital previews for Thursday, Maxie and Robert will be having a conversation that will have them clashing over Peter. Maxie has yet to open her eyes to see that the man that she is in love with has been manipulating both her and Anna. Even Lulu seems oblivious when it comes to her boss. Robert sees Peter as Faison’s son and that means that he is calculating and evil.

Sometime during Violet’s birthday celebration, Maxie will come to Peter’s defense once again, but Robert won’t be convinced about his innocence at all. Maxie tells Robert in the preview that Peter has suffered enough. Robert says that is only a matter of opinion. He is clearly doing his best to, at the very least, put some doubt in her mind to be on the lookout for any suspicious behavior on Peter’s part.

Another person who Robert has clashed with many times over Peter is Anna. In fact, she had warned him not to cause any trouble by harassing her son at the party. Robert decided to call a temporary truce for Violet’s sake and be civil to Peter. However, Peter knows that Robert is out to cause trouble for him and that could end up putting Robert in harm’s way.

Peter has become a dangerous adversary and anyone who crosses him becomes a target. Liesl Obrecht is his recent victim. She has been charged with Drew’s murder and the hit on Franco and Andre. She begged Maxie to believe her that she didn’t do it, but Maxie has chosen to take Peter’s side. This will soon end up in heartbreak for both Maxie and Anna when they finally come to realize that Peter August has been fooling them all along.

How will Maxie respond to Robert on Thursday’s General Hospital? She is bound to be on the defensive as always. She truly believes that Peter has changed and is not the same man that he once was. The truth will soon emerge and fans are certainly ready for Peter to be taken down.