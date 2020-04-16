Denise Richards Says She Apologized To NYC Waiter After ‘Rude’ Scene On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

The Bravo star says she felt 'awful' after the interaction with the server last fall.

Denise Richards says she apologized to the waiter she interacted with on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere, “The Crown Isn’t so Heavy.”

In scenes filmed last fall, the actress appears on the Season 10 premiere of the Bravo hit as she joins her co-stars in New York City to walk in Kyle Richards’ fashion show.

But before she hits the runway, Denise gets together with co-stars Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais for a drink at their hotel. Denise orders a gold tequila, Casamigos Reposado, but the waiter brings her a glass of clear Casamigos Blanco instead.

“Oh, that is not a reposado, that’s a blanco,” a disappointed Denise tells the waiter. “Can I please get the reposado?”

When the waiter tries to say he brought her the correct drink, Denise curtly fires back with, “That is not, that is a blanco. Thank you. …I know my tequila.”

In the scene, Erika appears uncomfortable over how Denise spoke to the waiter as The Bold and the Beautiful star explains she’s “fired up.”

Real Housewives Beverly Hills fans know that just before the group ordered their drinks, Teddi told Denise about an article she saw about her nasty child support battle with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Denise was clearly flustered when the waiter came by.

Denise addressed the incident during her live-tweeting of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere.

“I was all fired up before my tequila was delivered,” she tweeted. “I felt terrible and apologized to the waiter but I do know my tequila.”

In comments to her post, several followers admitted the scene was hard to watch.

“I hope you did apologize because I was mortified watching that scene. Definitely never expected that from you,” one follower wrote, to which Denise replied, “I agree… unfortunately they can’t air everything. I felt awful.”

While many other fans defended Denise by saying the customer is always right, her former friend and ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Brandi Glanville offered some choice words about her behavior.

“I’m sorry but [there] is a way to say to your waiter (I’ve waited a lot of tables) that you think your drink might be wrong without being a complete b*tch!!!’ Brandi wrote on Twitter. “I judge people by the way they treat others.”

Unfortunately, Waiter Gate looks to be the least of Denise’s troubles this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. A flash forward to later in the season reveals that the actress stopped shooting with her RHOBH co-stars in December, well before production of the Bravo reality show wrapped.

In one teaser, Denise and her husband Aaron Phypers are shown bolting from Bravo’s cameras after Kyle Richards solemnly says no one could have predicted how “bad’ everything would become. The drama reportedly involves Denise’s alleged relationship with Brandi, and it will play out this season on the Bravo reality show.