Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Wears Matching Calvin Klein Underwear Set With Unbuttoned Jeans

Perrie Edwards — who is one-fourth of the successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share some new photos of herself during her quarantine.

The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker stunned in a navy and brown sports bra that had the Calvin Klein logo written across the bottom. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching panties which she wore high-waisted. Over the top, Edwards put on a pair of loose-fitted light blue jeans that she left unbuttoned. She rocked acrylic nails with white tips and sported her short blond hair down. The “Shout Out To My Ex” chart-topper applied a glossy lip and appeared to have a natural makeup look going on. Edwards left the accessories to a bare minimum and put in a small nose ring.

The singer shared three photos within one upload.

In the first shot, the “Love Me Like You” songstress took an up-close pic. She looked at the camera lens with a soft expression and raised her hand to her neck. Edwards posed directly in the light and her blue eyes stood out.

In the next slide, she placed both hands in front of her and sported a similar facial expression.

In the third and final frame, Edwards was captured from head to toe. She parted her legs and placed one hand on her knee and the other to her underwear. She looked straight to the camera with her lips parted and some of her hair in front of her face.

For her caption, she explained that she had “lost her f***ing mind” during self-isolation. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.K. is currently on lockdown until further notice, per Wired.

In the span of three days, her post racked up more than 846,000 likes and over 10,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.1 million followers.

“You are so bloody gorgeous omg,” one user wrote.

“How can you literally pull of ANY hairstyle??” another devotee shared.

“YOUR EXISTENCE IS ART,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“You look perfect in every single hairstyle, we freaking stan Perrie Edwards,” a fourth admirer commented.

Little Mix recently released their new single, “Break Up Song,” last month. So far, the single has proved to be an instant success, entering the Top 10 at No. 9 in their home country, per The Official Charts. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the music video has allegedly been put on hold along with their BBC One TV show, The Search.