6 Important Things You Didn't Know About Kamala Harris' Husband's Affair

Six Things You Didn't Know About Doug Emhoff's Affair

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, has been in the limelight ever since his wife announced her candidacy for the upcoming elections. When President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for another tenure, he endorsed his running mate, Harris as the next worthy candidate to lead the Democrats against the Republican face, Donald Trump. Naturally, his relationship with Harris made headlines as tabloids hurried to dig up his past. But as it so turned out, the Second Gentleman cheated on his first wife, Kerstin Emoff, with their daughter Ella's nanny. Here are all the details you need to know.

1. Doug Emhoff Had a Relationship with Daughter's Nanny

Doug cheated on Kerstin with Najen Naylor, their daughter's nanny who also worked simultaneously as a school teacher at The Willows, in Culver City, California. According to OK! Magazine, the extra-marital affair even led to a pregnancy; however, Naylor did not end up giving birth to the child. When asked by the media to respond to the claims made, she said, "I’m kind of freaked out right now," as a video of her with a child around the year 2009 resurfaced (which would have been the same year Naylor would have had delivered if things were different).

2. Where is Naylor Now?

According to the Daily Mail, Naylor was moonlighting as a nanny for Kerstin and Doug while teaching at their daughter's school. An Auburn University graduate, Naylor moved to Los Angeles after completing her studies. Her LinkedIn profile revealed that she worked as the Director of New Business Development at the production company Broadway Video in 2011. Soon, the 47-year-old became Senior Director, Original Entertainment Acquisition & Development, at Audible and is reported to be employed there currently. There isn't much information about her personal life.

3. Kirsten and Doug Filed for Divorce in 2009

Doug and Kirsten parted ways after the affair rumors. However, the reason for their divorce wasn't the extra-marital affair. According to the Washington Post, Kirsten shared the differences the two had before the affair rumors. "Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago," said Kerstin. "He is a great father to our kids and continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together," she added.

4. Kamala Harris was Aware of Doug's Affair

Harris was aware of Doug's extra-marital affair in his first marriage. The two met in 2013 and tied the knot in 2014, which was several years after the infidelity reports. According to an insider, as reported by Politico it was also known to those who conducted vetting of the vice president contenders in 2020. However, Harris campaign spokesperson Brian Fallon refuted the questions around it and did not comment on the private matter of the Vice President and Second Gentleman when asked about it recently.

5. Doug Acknowledged His Infidelity When the News Became Public

Doug also opened up about breaking the trust of his first wife and his affair recently. In a statement to CNN, he accepted his mistake and confessed, "During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side." This is evidenced by the fact that the Second Gentleman's children from his first marriage, Ella and Cole Emhoff, are fond of their stepmother and also call her "Momola" as a term for mum.

6. Doug's Confession About a Past Affair Left The Public in Distrust

The Second Gentleman's explosive acknowledgment of his past affair gave everyone an unexpected jolt. It left the people in rage and distrust as he had previously shared his ideas about an 'ideal man' just around that time."[Toxic masculinity] is something I have thought about a lot, something I've spoken about a lot. There's too much of toxicity – masculine toxicity out there," he told MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart back in March 2023. According to OK! Magazine, he added, "We've kind of confused what it means to be a man, what it means to be masculine, where you've got this trope out there where you have to be tough, and angry, and lash out to be strong. It's just the opposite. You know, strength is how you show your love for people." Hence, when news of the affair broke out, people were mad.