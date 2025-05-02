6 Everyday Symptoms That Could Be Warning Signs of a Heart Problem, According to a Leading Cardiologist

As pretty as the picture of the heart emoji looks on a cellphone keypad, it is as complex as it is to function in reality. No, really, while poets across the world have written thousands of poems on the infamous phenomenon of heartbreak (deep agony), scientifically, if someone’s heart does not function properly or, God forbid, it leads to a heart failure, its consequences could be quite fatal, including, should we say it, even death!

Scary, right? Well, a weak heart can cause a lot of fatal heart issues like coronary artery disease, heart attacks, high blood pressure, heart valve disease, and infections like myocarditis.

While several issues can be the cause of such chronic and serious heart issues, such as long-term obesity due to unhealthy lifestyle choices, there are some serious signs we all ignore when it comes to its effective functioning.

As per The Independent, Dr. Oliver Segal, a consultant cardiologist at The Harley Street Clinic, part of HCA Healthcare, in the U.K., here are six common but alarming physical signs that should never be ignored. Scroll below.

Chest Discomfort

Chest discomfort is something very common, often dismissed as indigestion or fatigue; it begins with a dull ache in the chest, especially during rigorous physical activity. While many do not pay attention to it as a sign of low energy, it’s truly an alarming sign.

This discomfort usually eases with rest and typically affects the middle of the chest. If it continues for a while, it could be a sign of signal angina or even a pending heart attack, as said by Dr. Oliver Segal.

Breathlessness

Breathlessness can be due to several issues, such as obesity or simply being unfit. Fatigue or other issues could point to heart failure or irregular heart rhythms. While exercise may worsen it in cases of heart muscle weakness or valve issues, arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation may cause breathlessness even at rest.

Dr. Segal further gives an example of this explanation and says, “For example, if you’ve got heart failure or your heart muscle function is impaired, or you’ve got a bowel heart valve problem, then typically the breathlessness will be much worse when you try and do something.”

Pain in the Left Arm

Dr. Segal says that heart pain transfers to the left arm of the body. While many might ignore this sign as a result of sleeping in a bad posture or just a simple symptom, this could be a classic symptom of heart trouble due to shared nerve pathways between the heart and the arm. Elderly citizens should also be extra careful about this symptom and inform their loved ones about it.

Palpitations

As per Dr. Segal, palpitations, better known in layperson’s terms as fast beats of the heart, can be dismissed as subtle anxiety attacks or panic episodes, lack of rest, or low levels of potassium; it can mean much more than that. It can also turn fatal if medical help is not sought. While some palpitations are harmless, frequent episodes can suggest underlying heart diseases.

Extreme Fatigue

While in busy, sedentary, and stressful urban lives, extreme fatigue can be common. Yet, if paired with other symptoms, it could stem from heart failure or rhythm disturbances like atrial fibrillation. Even though anemia, low Vitamin D levels, or lack of carbohydrates can also be the reason, it’s best to get a routine health checkup done to be double sure.

Frequent Dizziness

According to Dr. Oliver Segal, most of us sometimes experience dizziness or sudden lightheadedness in daily activities such as bending down to get furniture, high-speed physical activity, or just getting up from a chair too fast. But if these spells are recurrent or intense, immediate medical attention is advised.

Doctor Segal added, “If your dizzy spells are happening frequently or they’re severe, then that would be a key indicator to seek urgent medical attention,” stresses Segal. “Many times, there will be absolutely nothing to worry about, but it’s certainly a symptom to look out for.”

Therefore, the best way to be aware of the heart is to go for routine checkups with a GP, who can assess pulse and blood pressure and may perform an ECG to monitor heart function. In addition, don’t forget to keep these symptoms in mind and seek help if needed.