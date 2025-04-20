The Easiest Way to Improve Heart Health—Experts Say These 7 Simple Food Swaps Can Help Lower Your Cholesterol

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in blood. While one’s body needs a certain level of cholesterol to build healthy cells, high levels of cholesterol can lead to various health complications, including an increased risk of heart disease.

As per the Mayo Clinic, “With high cholesterol, fats and other substances can build up in blood vessels called arteries. This buildup is called plaque. As more plaque forms over time, the arteries can become narrowed or clogged. That makes it hard for enough blood to flow through the arteries. Sometimes a piece of plaque can break loose and form a blood clot. The clot may cause a heart attack or stroke.”

One important thing to note here is that while high cholesterol levels can be genetically inherited, lifestyle choices are also one of the leading causes behind them. Eating a diet that contains high levels of saturated fats generally increases the chances of developing a higher cholesterol level.

Doctors have thus suggested some easy food swaps that would not only make one’s diet healthier but also reduce the risk of rising cholesterol levels. Since there are both saturated and unsaturated fats, it is important to identify saturated fats first to eliminate them from the diet. The easiest way to discern saturated fats, as mentioned by the Mayo Clinic, is to look for fats that remain solid at room temperature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Foundation (@heartfoundationau)

For instance, the most common sources of saturated fats include dairy products and meat. Certain food items that contain saturated fats are meats, including beef, lamb, pork as well as poultry, especially with skin, cream, butter, whole-milk cheese or yoghurt, oils from palm fruits, coconuts, or palm kernels.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has made certain recommendations regarding food swaps that would help one reduce the intake of saturated fats and thus keep the risk of getting high levels of cholesterol in check. One of the easiest food swaps in this regard is replacing butter with sunflower oil, rapeseed oil, or olive oil spreads.

Consuming skimmed milk instead of whole milk can also prove to be an easy but effective food swap to keep cholesterol levels from rising. People who love red meat should consider swapping it with fish, chicken, or turkey without skin. Plant-based proteins like Quorn, lentils, or soya can also be good alternatives to processed and red meat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neal Barnard, MD (@drnealbarnard)

While nuts and seeds are considered to be good for health, avoiding salted ones can significantly reduce the risk of developing high cholesterol. People who love cheese should try to get reduced-fat versions instead of regular ones, which would help with their cholesterol levels.

Besides these easy food swaps, the BHF recommends eating home-cooked meals rather than depending on takeout. Regular exercise, quitting smoking, and cutting down on alcohol are other recommendations by the BHF for maintaining a healthy level of cholesterol.