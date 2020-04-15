‘RHOBH’ Friend Sutton Stracke Talks Denise Richards Rumors, Says She’s ‘Down To Earth’ and Talks Season 10

Sutton Stracke was caught-off guard by the wild rumors regarding her co-star.

Sutton Stracke was shocked when she first heard about the ongoing rumors regarding her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate Denise Richards.

During an April 15 interview with Us Weekly magazine, Stracke, who was added to the cast of the Bravo reality series last August in a part-time role, said that because Richards was “really sweet” to her after she joined the group, she really loved her right away.

“So when things started getting tumultuous, it was a little surprising,” Stracke admitted.

Although Stracke never expected to hear that Richards may have hooked up with their co-star, Brandi Glanville, in 2019 after marrying husband Aaron Phypers in September of last year, that doesn’t seem to have changed her opinion on the actress. In fact, Stracke continued on about Richards, telling the magazine that she is “a very down to earth person.”

According to Stracke, the drama surrounding Richards has “a lot of layers” and isn’t limited to her issues and alleged romance with Glanville, who first joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its second season as a friend of Adrienne Maloof.

Speaking of her own experience on the show, Stracke said that it was a bit intimidating joining the group of women, who had already established friendships amongst each other. In fact, she noted that it is always hard getting acclimated with a group, even when it comes to things that go down off-camera.

While Stracke had some issues with the group, as was seen in the trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, she told the magazine that she “hit it off with everybody” at first.

“I’m a little bit shy at first and so I think the others are shy, too. Everybody has their shy moments. So, that was the first weekend when we met. I just think we were all just sort of like sniffing each other’s fannies just to see what was going on,” she shared.

In addition to Stracke being added to the cast for Season 10, Garcelle Beauvais was also brought into the show in a full-time position.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards was asked about the ongoing rumors of an affair during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month and, at the time, she defended her relationship with Phypers, telling the outlet, via YouTube, that her marriage is solid and that she and her husband “rise above” the drama.