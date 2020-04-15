Sunny Hostin Talks Excitement Over Search For New ‘The View’ Co-Host

Sunny Hostin, a panelist on ABC’s The View, spoke about her excitement over the search for a new co-host. The daytime talk series is looking to permanently replace Abby Huntsman. Abby departed the long-running talk series in January to help her father, John Huntsman, with his campaign to become the governor of Utah.

The show’s current legal expert revealed in an interview with Closer Weekly that any woman who sits at the show’s infamous Hot Topics table will have to meet some serious criteria.

“It’s got to be someone that’s passionate, someone that is a person that can stand her ground and someone that has a really unique point of view. And I’m excited to find out who that person is,” she explained to the publication.

Currently, the show is hosted by Sunny, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Meghan McCain. The show traditionally has had a fifth panelist but has been without that one extra person since Abby’s departure.

When the show broadcast from its New York City studios, political commentator Ana Navarro held down the fort with the women on Fridays, Whoopi Goldberg’s day off.

Sunny revealed to Closer Weekly that she misses Abby during the women’s hot-button discussions on the series. Abby was the second conservative on the series and a longtime family friend of Meghan. She was often the voice of democracy as the co-hosts battled over having their opinions heard and understood at the table.

Abby was hired for the gig in September 2018 and was with the show for a total of a year and a half. During that time period, Abby became pregnant with twins, daughter Ruby Kate and son William Jeffrey. She and husband Jeffrey Livingston also share a daughter Isabel Grace.

“She’s lovely and I miss her,” the longtime lawyer noted of her friend and former co-host.

In February of this year, Sunny revealed there were no plans to replace Abby on The View. She stated to Entertainment Tonight that fans would likely just see the aforementioned co-hosts around the table.

Just one month after Sunny’s statements to Entertainment Tonight, the show took a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The panelists then worked for a short time without a studio audience and a minimal crew.

For several weeks, it was Sunny and former View host Sara Haines seated across the table from one another with Whoopi, Joy, and Meghan remotely signing in until late March. By the beginning of April, all the hosts were working remotely from home.