Dua Lipa Wows In Sheer Dress With Thigh-High Slit For ‘Elle’ Magazine

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to announce that she is Elle USA’s latest cover girl for their newest issue. The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper recently released her long-awaited second studio album, Future Nostalgia, last month and has been gracing numerous magazines to help promote the record.

The British singer stunned in a revealing dress that was incredibly eye-catching. The top half was made out of black PVC while the rest consisted of a sheer orange lace and white thin material. The garment was relatively low-cut and displayed Lipa’s decolletage. The “Hotter Than Hell” wore lace panties underneath the item of clothing and showed off the numerous tattoos she has inked on her body. The gown had a thigh-high slit and proved that Lipa can rock anything. She sported her wavy shoulder-length blond and brunette hair down for the occasion and opted for a fairly natural makeup look. Lipa accessorized herself with a silver necklace and didn’t apply any other visible jewelry.

For the cover, the “Break My Heart” hitmaker was captured from the knees up in front of a plain white backdrop. She parted her legs and spread her arms out to her right. She linked her hands and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Lipa placed one hand to her head and pulled her garment up on the side where the thigh-high slit was. She stared at the camera with a pouty look and made everything look effortless.

For her caption, Lipa told fans that the photoshoot was shot by Zoey Grossman. She thanked Nina Garcia and the whole Elle US team for all the love and support they have given her. Lipa expressed that she is grateful to be on another one of their covers.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 1.7 million likes and over 8,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 42.7 million followers.

“Still delivering fire even in these quarantined times. We love to see it,” one user wrote.

“Omg, this whole look! Beautiful as always,” another devotee shared.

“Thank you so much for making my quarantine even better with Future Nostalgia, it really means a lot!!” remarked a third fan.

“Wow!! And what an outfit,” a fourth admirer commented, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Last week, Lipa announced that she was on the cover of NME. The “Swan Song” entertainer wowed in a thin black bandeau top and high-waisted black pants. Lipa scraped all her locks off her face and tied her hair in a high bun.