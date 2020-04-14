Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Rejected ‘Life On A Pedestal’ As Not Worth Living, ‘New Yorker’ Writer Suggests

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry famously decided that they were going to step back from their royal duties for a more private life. Now, a new report from the New Yorker reveals that part of their motivation to get away from the royal world is that they didn’t want to spend their lives living on a pedestal.

Meghan and Harry were vocal about their feelings towards the amount of scrutiny they faced in the media while living in the United Kingdom. When they decided to leave the trappings of royalty behind to focus on becoming financially independent and on their charity work, according to the New Yorker’s Rebecca Mead, they were making a statement about life under such scrutiny – and whether the benefits outweigh the challenges.

“They were saying, in effect, that life on a pedestal is not a life worth living—especially when being regularly knocked off that pedestal, sometimes for the slightest sign of human fallibility, is an essential part of the job,” she writes.

Meghan has apparently found royal life challenging after being educated at Northwestern University before embarking on a successful career as an actress. Prior to marrying into the royal family and being named Duchess of Sussex, she was able to speak her mind politically and weigh in on social matters. Now, that kind of activity is frowned on.

During one of her first jobs in her official capacity, Meghan sparked a scandal when she commented on Irish politics.

“Nor is the job as easy as it looks, as Markle discovered during one of her first official engagements, at a garden party in Dublin; she endured a brief scandal after it emerged on Twitter that she’d told an attendee she approved of Ireland’s recent decision to legalize abortion,” Mead writes.

The media has speculated about what drove the couple to ultimately decide to move part-time to North America and step out of the royal public spotlight. Some have suggested that they weren’t able to deal with the scrutiny that came with the job. Others said that they were bored or perhaps exhausted by infighting within the royal family.

But Mead argues that the couple wanted to live a more authentic kind of life. She argues that cutting ribbons at hospital openings isn’t as fulfilling as a different kind of existence. She writes that it appears that Meghan is the one who convinced Harry to set aside the “stiff upper lip” that is the hallmark of British royalty to be more open about his feelings and emotions.

For now, the couple is making their home in Los Angeles, though the move may not be permanent, as The Inquisitr previously reported.