Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Flaunts Sculpted Physique In Killer Legs Workout

Hanna Oberg took to social media platform Instagram to add a new exercise video to her collection of home workouts. The fitness model has consistently provided her large following of 1.8 million with short workout circuits that they can do from the comfort of their own home during the current coronavirus pandemic.

For the workout, Hanna wears a long-sleeve black crop top that clings to her upper body and shows off a strip of sculpted midsection. She pairs the top with tight-fitting black spandex shorts that rise high on her hips and end mid-thigh. The shorts outline her curvy legs and leave plenty of skin exposed.

The model adds a pair of white sneakers to the outfit for her workout and wears her wavy brown hair in a ponytail with several loose strands left framing her face. She completes the look with her face made up with mascara and lip gloss.

Hanna’s most recent workout focuses on the legs and backside with five different exercises. Each exercise is featured in an individual video clip. The fitness guru works out in her living room and doesn’t use any equipment, making it easier for her fans to follow along if they don’t have home gym accessories.

In the first video of the set, Hanna demonstrates squat into calf raises. The second exercise in the circuit is the squat hold into backward step. Hanna then moves into hip thirst variations and follows up with sissy squats. The final video in the post shows the model performing hamstring walk outs.

In the caption of the post, Hanna outlines each exercise and recommends that her followers complete three to four rounds with 30-second reps for each exercise. Trainees shouldn’t take more than a two-minute break between rounds.

Also in her caption, Hanna expresses that she’s excited to share the video and directs her followers to her YouTube channel for more workouts. She writes that she wanted to give her fans something intense to start the week with and adds that they can complete the circuit twice a week if they want to.

The post earned over 40,000 likes and hundreds of comments from adoring fans who thanked Hanna for another great workout and expressed how much they love her videos.

“Your videos are the best. Every time when I need something new to my workout I just watch your videos!,” one grateful Instagram user commented.

“I already know this exercise is gonna be a gooood burn!!!,” one other fan chimed in.