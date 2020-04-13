‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Wyatt Stunned By Flo’s Shocking Demands

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 14 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will find himself torn between his past and current love. In fact, Wyatt will see a new side to Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) when she makes some pretty heavy demands, per She Knows Soaps.

Wyatt Tells Flo Everything

Flo was stunned when Wyatt recently told her what was on Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) mind. The redhead wanted him to dump Flo so that they could reunite. She pleaded with Wyatt to come back to her so that she would have something to fight for. Sally claimed that she had nothing to live for, but if they got back together, she would find out about the treatment options available to her.

Wyatt even told Flo that Sally tried to kiss him, and that he had made it clear that he only felt compassion for her. He felt that Sally was just confused and emotionally overwhelmed and that they shouldn’t blame her for overstepping the boundaries.

Wyatt has some tough decisions to make! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/EE8BvdPTEn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 7, 2020

Flo’s Shocking Demands

Flo was disgusted by Sally’s ultimatum. She feels that Sally is using her illness to emotionally blackmail Wyatt. She won’t stand for her using Wyatt to get what she wants.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will then make a shocking demand of her own. She will tell Wyatt that Sally needs to move out. She feels that Sally has overstayed her welcome and needs to pack her bags and go. She has disrespected Flo by coming on to her boyfriend and trying to guilt him into taking her back.

Additionally, Flo knows that Sally and Wyatt have a pretty intense history. They were hot and heavy before Flo arrived on the scene and were on the brink of getting married. Flo wants Sally out of the beach house before Wyatt makes any irrational decisions.

Wyatt Stunned By Flo’s Mean Side

Wyatt will be blown away by Flo’s demands. He knows his girlfriend as a kind and compassionate woman who goes out of her way for those in her life. He cannot believe that she wants him to put out his dying ex-girlfriend. But Flo will remain firm. Sally needs to leave because she’s nothing but trouble.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Sally will plead with Wyatt. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that she will appeal to his softer side.

“Please tell me that she’s not going to come between us,” Sally begs Wyatt. However, Flo has seen through Sally and it’s only a matter of time before she finds the evidence she needs to prove that she’s a fraud.