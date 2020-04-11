Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Mike Takes A Turn For The Worse & Sonny’s In Denial

General Hospital spoilers reveal that things are about to get even more difficult for Mike Corbin and his loved ones. Mike’s condition has been deteriorating for months now, but it looks as if things are going to be changing rapidly, and for the worse, in the days ahead.

According to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Sonny will soon get a call from Turning Woods about Mike. It seems that Mike has suffered a seizure, and Sonny will race to the facility.

Co-head writer Chris Van Etten notes that seizures can be common in patients who are entering the final stages of Alzheimer’s. Unfortunately, it seems that Sonny will not be ready to accept that this is how far things have progressed with his dad.

“Initially, Sonny asks very specific questions that show that he does not hear the words ‘late-stage Alzheimer’s.’ He thinks that maybe this seizure is a very small, incremental progression in the disease, but not necessarily that we’ve come to the beginning of the end here,” Van Etten details.

This seizure comes on the heels of another frightening episode for Mike. He recently fell at Turning Woods and then seemed unable to walk, even though the doctors found no medical reason for his mobility issues.

As fans have seen, Sonny has struggled over these changes in Mike for a long time, and he’s been very resistant to accepting that his father may soon pass away.

Sonny has seen Mike experience some significant episodes before where he didn’t recognize his son or other loved ones. Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers reveal that now Mike will be mostly nonverbal when Sonny reaches his bedside, a significant change in what Sonny has previously seen.

“Mike then surprises them both by uttering a few words that seem to suggest that on some level, Mike is prepared for the end of his life — and this deeply unsettles Sonny,” Van Etten explains.

Sonny isn’t ready to lose his father, and fans probably aren’t either. This Alzheimer’s storyline has played out slowly over the past couple of years, and Sonny has faced tough moments during his father’s illness before. However, it does seem clear that Mike’s condition is progressing rather rapidly now, and as much as Sonny fears the worst, his passing seems to be on the horizon.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central don’t reveal any specifics on the timing of this next Mike-related incident. During the coming week, Sonny will have a heated confrontation with Nikolas, and he will soon cross paths with Cyrus again. The troubles with Mike will be incorporated into all of this upcoming drama, and it sounds as if things are going to be quite emotional for Sonny, his loved ones, and viewers.