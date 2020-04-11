‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Cries While Describing ‘Horrifying’ Dog Attack

Lili Reinhart's rescue dog suffered severe injuries after getting attacked by another dog while on a walk.

On Friday, 23-year-old Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart turned to social media to tell her followers about a traumatic experience she endured while taking a walk with her new rescue dog, Milo. Milo was attacked by another dog and sustained major injuries, Reinhart explained in her Instagram stories, tears running down her cheeks, according to Metro News.

Reinhart was makeup-free and very upset when she recounted the horrifying incident. She explained that she had simply been trying to get some exercise when Milo was attacked. The dog was so badly hurt that he had to be rushed to the animal hospital where he currently remains.

“So this is weird for me and I’m not exactly sure why I’m doing it, but I guess for all the people out there who care about my little dog, Milo. I was talking him out today to get some exercise, I had a mask and gloves on, so don’t start with me about that but he was attacked by another dog and it was pretty bad. I had to rush him to the animal hospital, and he’s there now, getting surgery. He has a pretty deep wound on his neck and, god, it was a very horrifying experience.”

Reinhart concluded the story by asking her followers to keep Milo in their thoughts as he recovers.

The actress had only recently adopted Milo, a small brown and black 1-year-old puppy, from a dog rescue organization called Furever Freed, which is based in British Columbia, Canada where Riverdale is filmed.

She welcomed him into her family in February and quickly became very attached, often sharing photos of him on her Instagram page and describing just how much comfort and joy he brought to her life.

According to People, Milo is a miniature schnauzer mix who had been mistreated during the first portion of his life prior to being rescued. The puppy did not get the love and attention he deserved by his previous owner and was forced to live outside in the elements. Nevertheless, Reinhart has described him as being a loving and playful pet.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Reinhart is still reeling after the sudden and tragic death of her Riverdale co-star, Luke Perry, who passed away at 52 years old in March, 2019, of a massive stroke. She often shares heartwarming memories she has of the actor, and in February, she revealed that Perry had visited her in a dream, bringing her comfort.