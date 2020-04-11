WWE News: Ronda Rousey Calls Wrestling ‘Fake’ Fighting, Lana Gives Scathing Response

Ronda Rousey recently appeared on the Wild Ride podcast with Steve-O and revealed that she has no interest in working a full-time schedule with the company, should she ever decide to return. During the interview, she also revealed that the fans don’t appreciate her, before making further comments that one WWE superstar has taken umbrage with.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Rousey discussed her time in WWE and said that “having fake fights for fun is just the best thing.” Her comments didn’t sit well with Lana, though, who took to Twitter to address the former UFC star’s words about the business.

Lana clearly had an issue with Rousey calling WWE “fake,” and cited some superstars whose careers ended prematurely through injuries that they picked up in the squared circle.

“I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save “fake fighting”!!!!!! If it’s fake why can’t @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can’t wrestle anymore?? If it is fake why couldn’t @EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen!”

Both Paige and Tyson Kidd, whom Lana references in the tweet, are among the most recent former WWE superstars to hang up their boots as a result of career-ending injuries. Edge, meanwhile, returned at this year’s Royal Rumble and shocked the world as his career was believed to be over, after being forced to retire in 2011.

This is not the first time that Lana has been critical of Rousey. As the Sportskeeda article highlights, “The Ravishing Russian” questioned why Rousey was chosen to replace her as a Total Divas cast member back in 2019, She also called the UFC Hall of Famer “overrated” in response to the perception that Rousey had changed WWE’s women’s division.

The idea that pro wrestling “fake” is fake has been echoed by several combat sports fighters in the past. However, while wrestling matches are pre-determined, wrestlers still put their bodies on the line, and the history of injuries caused by the bumps they take is proof that there is real risk involved in performing.

Rousey’s interview has also raised a lot of questions about her in-ring future. Until now, the general belief is that she plans on returning to WWE eventually. She was even spotted at the company’s headquarters last month, fueling speculation that a comeback is on the cards in the near future.

However, the former MMA star’s future is currently up in the air at the time of this writing. While she does seem interested in working a part-time schedule, her words suggested that nothing is set in stone yet.