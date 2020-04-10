‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Love In The Afternoon In Genoa City

The Young and the Restless‘ weekly video preview for the week of April 13 through 17 teases love in the afternoon for several couples in Genoa City.

Phyllis and Nick get soapy as they steam up her shower at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. They ignore all the pressures of the outside world as they continue heating things up with their relationship. Although they’ve caused each other enough hurt to last a lifetime, they both find themselves willing to risk the pain for a chance at being together and building something lasting.

While it’s great now, there’s no guarantee that life won’t get in the way and cause drama for these two before they even have time to get settled. With Adam (Mark Grossman) blackmailing Victor (Eric Braeden) and taking over Newman Enterprises, there is undoubtedly enough happening to cause problems. Perhaps this time, Nick and Phyllis will avoid falling into their old, broken patterns.

Meanwhile, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Nate (Sean Dominic) heat up with their first date at Society. He declares that he knows exactly what he likes, and she quite clearly enjoys what she’s hearing. It looks like the lawyer also likes her date. After the horror that Amanda experienced with Ripley (Christian Keyes) and the sadness Nate endured after losing his fiance, perhaps these two will find something meaningful together as their romance blossoms.

Of course, Billy (Jason Thompson) or even Devon (Bryton James) may end up causing difficulties on Amanda’s end, and it seems like Elena (Brytni Sarpy) may have a connection with Nate, so if they aren’t careful, things might get rocky.

For Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), it’s a time to reconnect and repair things after Mariah cheated. Now that Tessa’s tour is over, she is back in Genoa City. Mariah is overwhelmed while dealing with Sharon’s (Sharon Case) cancer, but she’s desperate to make it work with her girlfriend. During an evening out for drinks, they get interrupted by Abby (Melissa Ordway), which may or may not end up being a good thing.

Speaking of Sharon, she’s over the moon that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) stuck by her and is loving her as she endures the fight of her life. Their relationship was pretty new when she learned she had breast cancer, and he stayed and loved her, which she is incredibly thankful for.

Finally, Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) realize that no matter what Adam or the rest of the world throws at them, they will get through it together.