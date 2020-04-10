Jedediah Bila Reveals Battle With COVID-19, Former Co-Host Of ‘The View’ Says She’s ‘On The Mend’

Former co-host of The View Jedediah Bila revealed her battle with COVID-19 in a new Instagram share. The conservative commentator, who held the fifth seat on the series prior to the arrival of Meghan McCain, said she’s “on the mend” in a new post.

In a new photo, Jedediah revealed she was “MIA” for a time on the social media sharing site. She then shocked fans with the news that she was at home recovering from coronavirus. Jedediah also shared that her husband Jeremy Scher had the virus as well.

Jedediah remarked that she was getting better, and she was so happy that her 5-month-old son, Hartley Luca, did not get sick. She sent love to her 121,000 followers and stated she would reveal more about her journey at a later date.

The current weekend host of Fox and Friends wore no makeup in the photo. Her long, brown curly hair appeared to be wet and she wore a gray tank top. She held an orange in her left hand, and the photo appears to be taken in the living area she shares with her husband.

Fans sent their own well-wishes to the television personality in the comments section of the share.

“Oh my goodness!!!! Prayers for you and your beautiful family to heal,” said one follower.

“Hope you feel better. I love you on the show. You are a great asset!” remarked a second fan.

“Wow! So glad to hear you are both doing ok. I will pray your baby stays well I can’t imagine that worry for your little one and who would care for him while you were both ill,” stated a third fan.

Jedediah is the latest TV news anchor to test positive for COVID-19. CNN’s Chris Cuomo and anchor Brooke Baldwin have both tested positive for the virus as well. At least seven Fox News Media employees have tested positive for the virus, stated The Hollywood Reporter.

Jedediah spent 11 months on The View and left the show in 2017. At the time of her departure, the panelists included Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Paula Faris, and Sara Haines. After she left the series, rumors of discord between herself and her co-hosts persisted, which Jedediah put to rest with the publication of her book #DoNotDisturb.

She shared that despite persistent rumors that claimed otherwise, her disagreements with her co-hosts were purely professional and came from a place of differing political points of view, not personal issues.