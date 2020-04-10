Dua Lipa Looks Fierce In Tiny Bandeau Top On The Cover Of ‘NME’ Magazine

Dua Lipa has graced the cover of NME Magazine’s latest issue. The British singer recently released her long-awaited second studio album, Future Nostalgia, last month and has been doing various photoshoots to promote the record.

For her NME cover, the “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a skimpy bandeau top that went across her breasts. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage area as well as a hint of her underboob. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted black pants and sported her blond and brunette hair up. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress scraped all her locks off her face and opted for her hair to be in a high bun. Lipa rocked long pointy acrylic nails and dark eye makeup for the occasion. She accessorized herself with numerous rings and put in small dangling earrings. Lipa has numerous tattoos inked on her arms and showed them off for the photo shoot.

The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker was captured from the waist up. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and raised both her hands. Lipa clenched her fists slightly and pouted subtly.

On the cover, the words “no rules” were written in capital letters, which is linked to her successful single “New Rules.”

NME used to be printed physically and available to purchase. However, in March 2018, it was announced that after 66 years, they will be closing their print edition, per The Guardian. Now, the magazine is digital and free.

Lipa shared the cover to her Instagram account and revealed that Hugo Comte shot it. She geotagged the post with London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where she was when sharing.

In the span of 15 minutes, her upload racked up more than 116,000 likes and over 800 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 42.3 million followers.

“You stole all the beauty in the world,” one user wrote.

“YOU ARE THE BEST,” another devotee shared passionately, adding numerous crying faces emoji.

“You look beautiful and congratulations on your album!!” remarked a third fan.

“How are you so perfect?” a fourth admirer commented.

Lipa wore this same ensemble for her shoot with The Guardian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was snapped from the legs up and revealed her black PVC thigh-high boots which gave her outfit that extra bit of edge. The “Be the One” entertainer was captured lying down on a pink/orange floor with the same colored backdrop. Lipa placed both her hands on the floor and raised her right shoulder. Lipa oozed confidence and made everything look effortless.