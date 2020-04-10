‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Classic Episode Featuring Neil & Dru’s Honeymoon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, April 10 tease that CBS will air a fabulous classic episode featuring Neil and Drucilla Winters’ honeymoon.

The soap took to Instagram to invite viewers to the special classic episode, which it is airing while the show’s production is shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tomorrow on Y&R, reminisce on a classic episode with the incomparable Kristoff St. John. You’ll see Neil and Drucilla Winters enjoy their romantic Caribbean honeymoon, while Brad Carlton and Ashley Abbott plan a surprise for the newlyweds!”

Neil will be a welcome sight for many viewers. Neil actor Kristoff St. John passed away on February 3, 2019, at the age of 52, shocking the world. Last April, Y&R held a beautiful three-day tribute to both St. John and the character he originated on the show in 1991. As part of the send-off, actress Victoria Rowell, who portrayed Neil’s wife Drucilla, appeared and discussed her time on the show opposite St. John. Many fans feel that Dru was the love of Neil’s life, and seeing them on their honeymoon will provide a beautiful look at such a happy time in their relationship.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

According to Soap Opera Digest, the episode also features Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) finding herself needing to choose between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman). During Nikki and Victor’s last separation, she and Jack dated for a bit, which reveals that even in recent history, she’s been torn between the two men. Of course, right now, she and Victor seem to be going strong.

Meanwhile, John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) learns that Jill (Jess Walton) is pregnant. The baby ends up being Billy (Jason Thompson), who recently embarked on a whole new career at Chancellor Media after experiencing a breakdown over the past few months. Unfortunately, John passed away in 2006. As for Jill, she’s about to leave on a tropical trip, and she asked Jack to accompany her, but he turned her down to stay in Genoa City and care for Dina (Marla Adams) during her final days.

Finally, during the classic episode, Brad (Don Diamont) and Ashley (then-Brenda Epperson) plan a surprise for Neil and Dru when they return from their romantic Caribbean honeymoon. These days, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) divides her time between Paris and Genoa City as she helps her siblings care for their ailing mother. Unfortunately, Brad passed in 2009 rescuing Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) from an icy pond.

On Monday, April 13, Y&R will resume its present-day storylines with a new episode.