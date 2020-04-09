‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Adam Does The Unthinkable

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, April 9, reveals that Adam does the unthinkable as he takes over at Newman Enterprises. Plus, Alyssa confronts Adam for using her, Billy irritates Victoria, and Sharon learns what her next option might be.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) discussed Sharon’s (Sharon Case) situation at Crimson Lights while she closed the coffee shop. Sharon hasn’t heard from her doctor, so she called for an update. The doctor told Sharon that she must have another biopsy to help determine the best treatment course.

Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) showed up and made plans for how to cover Sharon’s shifts. Nick and Rey went to the patio to discuss things, and Rey admitted that he’s scared for Sharon. Nick was supportive of Rey, and then he left.

Meanwhile, Mariah and Tessa discussed their fears, and Tessa tried to ask Mariah a serious question, but she cut her off with a kiss. Later Mariah said that she can’t focus on something else right now. Elsewhere, Sharon and Rey kissed when he revealed that he’s taking time off work.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) showed up at The Grand Phoenix in a huff. She wasn’t thrilled that construction on her new hotel had been shut down, but Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) blamed the problem on incompetent oversight. Nick showed up, and Abby nearly lost it when she realized Phyllis and Nick were seeing each other again. After Abby left, Nick and Phyllis made out.

Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) went to Adam’s (Mark Grossman) penthouse to see him, but Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) said that he was out. Alyssa complained that Adam hadn’t published her piece, and Chelsea tried to appease her.

At Society, Adam and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) talked, and he wanted to toast. She wasn’t interested, and then after receiving a phone call, she left. Adam went to Newman Enterprises and removed Victor’s portrait from the wall. Later he returned to his penthouse and talked to Alyssa. She ranted that Adam was using her, but he said he wanted time to shop her article around to more prominent publications.

After Alyssa left, Adam and Chelsea discussed things. He said his friend was a liability, and then they toasted their new venture at Newman. Later, Adam received a text from Victor to meet at the office.

Victoria showed up at Chancellor Media and read Billy the riot act for not calling her about his change in plans. Then, he learned that she’s no longer working at Newman and expressed his anger over that, and Victoria shut him down quickly. She will solve her problems without his help.

Finally, Victoria ran into Alyssa at The Grand Phoenix, and they started talking about Adam.