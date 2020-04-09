‘General Hospital’ Reveals Big Scoop On Necklace Mystery, But More Twists May Be Coming

As had been promised, General Hospital revealed a significant piece of information with Thursday’s episode. However, there are some hints suggesting that there is still more to this story than it appears.

The preview for this week had teased that there would be something major about the necklace mystery shown. Nina has been lamenting over her half of the necklace quite a bit lately, and she explained its meaning to Jax during Thursday’s show.

For some time now, viewers have been watching to see where the other half would show up. On Thursday, it finally happened.

During a flashback scene, as a young Carly tracked down her adoptive father Frank, a very young Nelle was there. Nelle was wearing what appeared to be the other half of Nina’s necklace, which, on the surface, would seem to indicate that she is her biological daughter.

Fans had figured that either Willow or Nelle would be Nina’s biological daughter. In recent episodes, there had been hints and developments that pointed in both directions. It seemed that General Hospital writers may have been doing this to toy with viewers a bit, wanting to keep them on their toes as they continue to guess which way this would play out.

Nelle's confidence in herself is legendary… but is she willing to concede anything for the sake of Wiley's future?

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #ChloeLanier pic.twitter.com/wtwJNhGagD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 8, 2020

Now, viewers know that as a child, Nelle had that necklace. To reinforce the point, the very end of Thursday’s episode showed Nelle opening a box that had Carly’s baby rattle in it, as well as the necklace.

After months and months of speculation, fans now know that there is some connection between Frank and Nina’s mother Madeline from years ago. Is Nelle really Nina’s daughter, though? General Hospital‘s writing team is certainly making it look that way, at least for the moment.

It is worth noting, though, that actress Cynthia Watros recently hinted that there would be a stunning twist coming with this. The actress who now plays Nina teased that viewers would be truly shocked when the truth about the situation was finally revealed.

Watros also detailed that she was aware of the main theories that fans had been speculating about regarding the storyline’s direction. The way the General Hospital star spoke of what was coming, she seemed to signal that people hadn’t quite hit on the right resolution to this mystery.

Is the other half of that heart necklace really and truly Nelle’s? Frank wasn’t exactly known for being an upright, honest man. Given that, it does seem possible that he ended up with the necklace and gave it to Nelle, but not because it really was meant for her.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps notes that there is a lot coming up during the week of April 13 involving both Nina and Nelle. Is Nelle being Nina’s daughter really the big outcome with this necklace mystery, or could a twist be on the way? Fans will be curious to see what comes next with this, and there may at least be some clarity to come next week.