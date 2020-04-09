WWE Rumors: New Stable In NXT Based On Terrorist Organization

NXT is taking things to the edge with their newest stable.

A new storyline started about a month ago in NXT, and it appears as if the stable involved is based on a terrorist organization. Fans watched as two superstars were “abducted” in recent weeks, and very little information has been given about what’s going on. Rumors are now swirling that the men abducting the superstars are a new stable, which is based on a terrorist group from the ’70s.

Last month, Raul Mendoza lost a match to Kushida on a weekly episode of NXT. While being interviewed in the parking lot, an SUV sped up and stopped next to him. Two men wearing luchador masks jumped out, tossed Mendoza in the back of the truck, and sped away.

This past week, the same thing happened to Joaquin Wilde after he lost to Kushida, but again, not much was revealed about the masked men.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., the masked men are part of a new stable based on the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA). This left-wing terrorist group, active in the mid-’70s, committed bank robberies, random acts of violence, and two murders.

In 1974, the group kidnapped publishing heiress Patricia Hearst, who ended up sympathizing with the SLA and joining them. She eventually said the group was going to murder her, and it led to them brainwashing her into becoming a part of their organization.

In NXT, the stable is going to be led by Jorge Bolly, who was formerly known as El Hijo del Fantasma, and his character is based on SLA leader Donald DeFreeze. Another yet-to-be-named NXT superstar will be the stable’s co-leader, and he will mirror William Harris of the SLA.

The abducted superstars are reportedly going to end up being held against their will and eventually brainwashed to join the stable. Mendoza and Wilde are the first two stars to be part of this angle, and there could be more to come in future weeks.

During the “Attitude Era,” WWE ran some very controversial storylines, including one that involved gang warfare. Stables such as the Nation of Domination, Disciples of Apocalypse, and Los Boricuas all represented gangs of different nationalities that battled one another.

Ever since WWE moved to more family-oriented content and a PG rating, they have steered away from those kinds of subjects. If the rumors are true about an NXT stable being modeled after a terrorist group, the company may want to walk the controversial line again.