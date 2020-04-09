‘The Talk’ Star Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Funny Photo Of Her Dog’s Reaction To Quarantine

The Talk host Carrie Ann Inaba posted a funny photo to Instagram of her dog’s reaction to being quarantined. It was a moment of levity the talk show host and television personality shared with her 361,000 followers, most of whom are in the same situation as Carrie Ann and her animals, as everyone shelters in place during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Carrie Ann has regularly added photos of her animals doing silly things over the past several weeks. But this snap in particular depicts how many are feeling as we remain at home as a way to flatten the curve of the virus.

The image features the entertainer’s dog, Peanut. She is seen staring at a fragrance diffuser that is in her clear line of vision, plugged into the wall at Carrie Ann’s home.

Peanut appears intent on either figuring out what the object is or perhaps why it smells so good.

The diffuser is placed on a paneled white wall in Carrie Ann’s home. The walls are stark against the light wood floors and gray rug the animal is standing on as she looks quizzically at the object.

Even quarantined, Peanut is showing some style and flair, sporting a cute bandanna around her neck.

Fans of Carrie Ann’s loved the cute pic and felt the dog’s confusion as they, too, discover that staying home all the time is harder than they once believed.

“Looks exactly like me around noon every day,” joked one follower of the longtime Dancing with the Stars judge.

“I loved seeing all of your pets on the show today!!!! Your sunshiny personality always inspires me,” said a second viewer, who enjoyed getting to know the fur babies of the women who host the talk show — Carrie Ann, Marie Osmond, Sharon Osbourne, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood.

“Or maybe he is making sure it is working properly. Inspector is his side hustle,” quipped a third fan.

“I think we all feel a little bit like that doggo staring at the diffuser sometimes…zoned out in our own thoughts while going through the shelter-in-place situation!” said a fourth Instagram user in understanding what they believe Peanut was feeling at the moment.

Just days ago, Carrie Ann uploaded a cute clip of her kitty Mimi, who shared her good fortune with her cat mom, picking up a rather large toy in her mouth and depositing it at the host’s feet, meowing at her prowess.