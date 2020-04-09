Ashleigh Jordan Sports Bright-Blue Leggings That Cling To Her Sculpted Figure In ‘Total Burn’ Video

Ashleigh Jordan posted her most recent workout video to Instagram on Wednesday, April 8. The fitness trainer typically posts at least one workout a day for her 3.4 million followers, encouraging them to keep up on their fitness goals and inspiring them with her killer physique.

For her latest workout, Ashleigh wore a black, tight-fitting top that doubled as a sports bra and covered most of her toned tummy. She paired the top with bright-blue, high-waisted leggings that draw the eye to her sculpted lower half and ample backside. The fitness model wore a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit and accessorized with a silver pendant necklace and sparkly hoop earrings. Her long, straight blond tresses were pulled back into a low ponytail with several loose strands left out to frame her face. She added a bit of black mascara and lip gloss to make her facial features pop.

The fitness trainer often creates short workouts that target specific areas of the body, but for her “Total Burn” exercise circuit, she worked her entire body with cardio exercises. She performed the workout outside and used a black exercise mat for the floor exercises. The post consists of four separate videos, each featuring one of the exercises in the circuit.

The first video in the mix featured Ashleigh demonstrating the boxing variation. The exercise involves moving her body into a squat while punching out with one arm as she comes out of it. Each time she squats, she alternates arms. The second exercise was the Russian twist with leg extension. Ashleigh performed Russian twists as she normally would with the addition of extending one leg out in front of her as she twisted from one side to the other.

The third exercise was overhead jacks. Instead of extending her arms outwards for each jumping jack, the model kept her hands clasped together and raised them up and down. The final exercise in the circuit was the standing oblique crunch variation. Bringing one leg up towards her waist, Ashleigh alternated between tapping it with a bent arm and an extended arm.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh outlined each exercise in the circuit and specified how many reps and sets her followers should do. She told her fans that this workout is perfect for those looking for a bit of a challenge and movement.

The workout earned nearly 45,000 likes and over 300 comments within the first day, proving its popularity with her followers.