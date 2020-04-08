Donald Trump Thanks Elizabeth Warren & Urges ‘Bernie People’ To Join Republicans After Sanders Drops Out

President Donald Trump has taken to social media to react to the news that Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election. Trump mockingly thanked Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sanders’ erstwhile competitor for the nomination, saying she cost Sanders multiple victories in the Super Tuesday primaries.

“If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!” Trump tweeted.

Trump also followed the tweet with a reaction to Sanders’ announcement that he would remain on the ballot to collect delegates that he will use in the Democratic Convention, asking, “What’s that all about?”

"I will stay on the ballot in all remaining states and continue to gather delegates… We must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic Convention, where we will be able to exert significant functions." #THANKYOUBERNIE! pic.twitter.com/D7o1sCPYIu — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) April 8, 2020

Throughout the Democratic nomination process, Trump has regularly used Twitter to give his opinion on events. He often accused the Democratic National Committee of being opposed to the nomination of Sanders, who Trump refers to as “Crazy Bernie,” in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden, the man he calls “Sleepy Joe.”

….for the more traditional, but not very bright, Sleepy Joe Biden. Here we go again Bernie, but this time please show a little more anger and indignation when you get screwed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2019

As Sanders found early success in the Iowa and Nevada caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, Trump closely followed and regularly tweeted on the process, more often about his expectation that the DNC would do something to give Joe Biden the nomination and not Sanders.

“It is happening again to Crazy Bernie, just like last time, only far more obvious. They are taking the Democrat Nomination away from him, and there’s very little he can do. A Rigged System!” Trump tweeted on February 14.

Following Sanders’ victory in Nevada, Trump congratulated the Vermont senator while adding the caveat, “don’t let them take it away from you!” After Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden, Trump referred to the action as a “coup.”

While Trump used Sanders’ campaign as more of a springboard to criticize the DNC than Sanders himself, leaked audio by Lev Parnas’ legal team revealed that behind closed doors, the president may not have been as confident about facing off against the Vermont senator, per Newsweek.

Parnas, a personal associate of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, released a 90-minute tape from a private 2018 dinner. In the conversation, which was released during the president’s impeachment trial, Trump spoke about 2016 presidential nominee Hilary Clinton’s decision to select Virginia Senator Tim Kaine as her running mate.

“Had she [Clinton] picked Bernie Sanders it would’ve been tougher. He’s the only one I didn’t want her to pick… You know he basically says we’re getting screwed on trade. And he’s right.”