Kayla Itsines Flaunts Killer Physique In Ab Workout Video

Kayla Itsines continues to show her 12.4 million Instagram followers that being shut indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t mean they can’t keep up with their workouts. The fitness trainer has been consistently posting home workout circuits that target specific areas of the body and require minimal to no equipment. On Tuesday, April 7, Kayla posted an ab workout that can be done anywhere and doesn’t disappoint in terms of intensity.
For the workout, the Australian native wore a black sports bra and matching black spandex shorts. The top left of her muscular arms and shoulders were on display, while the gap along her midsection showed off her gym-honed abs. The shorts clung to her hips and backside while leaving plenty of sculpted leg exposed. Kayla completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers accentuated with black and gray designs. She accessorized with a silver exercise watch and wore her long, straight brunette tresses pulled up in a ponytail to keep them out of her face.
The video consists of five different ab exercises, all performed in the fitness trainer’s living room. She utilized a pink exercise mat on top of her white carpet for extra comfort, as all the exercises were performed on the floor.
View this post on Instagram
LAST DAY TO GET ONE MONTH FREE ACCESS TO @SWEAT!! ???? #BBGathome #SWEATathome Here is a no equipment AT HOME AB WORKOUT that you can do using some of my favourite exercises. Shout out to all the new #BBG members out there who will be learning quickly that no equipment does NOT equal low intensity. ???????? If you haven’t taken advantage of it yet, this is the last day new members are able to get one month FREE ACCESS to my BBG program in SWEAT as a part of our Stay Strong initiative. Head to the link in my bio to get your SWEAT on at home with an incredible community of strong, supportive, kind women from around the world. ???? ✅X Toe Tap – 20 reps (10 each side) ✅Straight-Leg Jackknife – 12 reps ✅Russian Twist – 20 reps ✅Ab Bikes – 20 reps (10 each side) ✅X Plank – 20 reps (10 each side) Try to complete 3 laps!! kaylaitsines.com/StayStrong #StayStrong #BBG #BBGstronger #BBGbeginner #BBG2020 #athomeworkout #athomeabs #noequipmentworkout
The first exercise that Kayla demonstrated is called the X toe tap and involves lifting each leg in towards the chest while tapping the toes with the opposite arm. This is alternated for 20 reps, 10 on each side. The next exercise in the circuit was the straight-leg jackknife, also carried out lying down. With her legs and arms both pressed together, Kayla brought them in to meet in the center, repeating this move for 12 reps.
The third exercise was the Russian twist, which required Kayla to sit with her legs crossed in the air in front of her as she twisted her torso from one side to the other. This move was followed by 20 ab bikes, 10 on each side. The final exercise in the workout was the X plank. Kayla moved her body into a plank position and then pushed back into a downward dog position while tapping the opposite foot with her hand, repeating this move for 20 total reps, 10 on each side.
In the caption of the video, the fitness trainer told her followers that the workout was high intensity — even with no equipment involved. Kayla challenged her trainees to complete three laps of the ab circuit.
The post earned over 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments from adoring fans who thanked the trainer for posting the workout.