Mya Poses In Green Skintight Bodysuit & Hat For London Performance

R&B diva Mya has recently been on tour. The “Lady Marmalade” chart-topper has been sharing the killer outfits she’s been wearing for each of her shows, and her most recent Instagram upload doesn’t disappoint.

For the London concert, the “Case of the Ex” hitmaker stunned in a green skintight bodysuit with loose-fitted long sleeves. She accessorized herself with a thin black leather belt around her waist and attached two small leather bags to each side. Mya left the bags to hang by her thighs and paired the look with shimmery black thigh-high boots and gloves. She opted for a hat that matched her ensemble and put on large black-framed sunglasses, which gave it that finishing touch. For her makeup, Mya applied a bold red lip and dazzled with small stud earrings.

She shared numerous photos within one post, which showcased the look well.

In the first shot, she was captured in what appeared to be a dressing room. Mya stood next to a mirror and was snapped from the waist up. The “My Love Is Like… Wo” songstress looked incredibly fierce and raised her hands to her attire.

In the third and fourth slide, she was photographed from head to toe in front of a white backdrop with The O2 Arena’s logo. Mya placed one hand on her hip and the other to her sunglasses.

In the seventh frame, she was caught rocking an over-the-shoulder pose with her female dancers. In the next slide, they took a group photo with Fatman Scoop.

Mya made sure this outfit got the attention it deserved by posing again in a hallway for the last two slides.

She geotagged the upload as The O2 Arena, London, letting fans know where the concert took place.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 6,700 likes and over 160 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Whoa, dope outfit girl,” one user wrote.

“You look good in everything,” another devotee shared.

“You are like fine wine, you get better with time, truly beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Preach girl, I love your music and I absolutely love that outfit, it’s straight fire! You’re killing it girl!” a fourth admirer commented.

Mya is no stranger to impressing her social media audience with her stage costumes. For her performance in Birmingham, England, Mya wowed in a lilac skintight bodysuit with small tassels around the neck area and at the bottom of the garment. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the garment had long, poofy sleeves. She paired the ensemble with chaps of the same color that also had small tassels around the hems and a glittery white belt.