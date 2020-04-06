Adrienne Bailon Stuns With Curly Hair Outdoors In Low-Cut Gray Bodysuit & Ripped Jeans

Adrienne Bailon took to Instagram to share some new photos of herself outside in the sun and they haven’t gone unnoticed by fans.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut gray bodysuit with long sleeves. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and the thin gold necklace she put on. She paired the ensemble with ripped light blue high-waisted jeans and went barefoot for the occasion. Bailon sported her long curly brunette hair down and opted for numerous rings. She applied a glossy lip and appeared to be going for a more natural makeup look.

The That’s So Raven actress uploaded three photos within one upload on the social media platform where Bailon was captured sitting outside on the grass in front of beautiful green nature and a pool.

In the first shot, she looked up to her right. Bailon showed off her stunning side profile and was soaking up the warm weather.

In the next slide, she sat up and faced the other direction. The “Playas Gonna Play” songstress raised one hand to her hair and closed her eyes while the sun was beaming on her face. Bailon’s face was glowing and she appeared to be living her best life.

In the third and final frame, she looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression. The former 3LW member parted her lips and rested one hand on the grass.

For her caption, Bailon explained that these outdoor photos were taken at her home by applying the “StayingHome” hashtag. She and many other high-profile celebrities are urging fans to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She told fans that her outfit was from Fashion Nova and let them know what to search to find the items on their website.

In the span of two days, Bailon’s post proved to be very popular. The “I Do (Wanna Get Close to You)” entertainer’s upload racked up more than 111,000 likes and over 695 comments, becoming a hit with her 4.9 million followers.

“Yes for cute and comfy even at home! Your curls are FABULOUS Adrienne! Wow!” one user wrote.

“That husband of yours is luckyyyy,” another devotee shared, adding the flame emoji.

“You have such beautiful curls Ade and I love love love the color of your hair. Besitos. Stay blessed and safe xo,” remarked a third fan.

“I love your outfit @adriennebailon. That sun adds such a beautiful glow to your skin which makes you look perfect,” a fourth admirer commented.