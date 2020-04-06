‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Jack Explodes

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of April 6 through 10 brings big drama for the Abbott family when Jack finally explodes over Kyle and Theo’s animosity. Plus, Jill tries to make amends, and Nikki tries to play peacemaker for the Newmans. Finally, Phyllis manages to put a stop to Abby’s plans.

Jack (Peter Bergman) issues a challenge to Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor), according to SheKnows Soaps. He’s had enough of his son and nephew fighting at work, in public, and now at the Abbott mansion. Jack lays down the law, and he provides some stiff consequences for Kyle and Theo. These two have had a long time to move past their differences, though, and so far, nothing has worked. Perhaps Jack losing his temper will be their wakeup call.

Jill (Jess Walton) extends an olive branch. Recently, she and Jack reconnected, and she may feel like it is time to patch things up with others she has had issues with in the past. No doubt, Nick (Joshua Morrow) was angry when he found Billy (Jason Thompson) working at the old Dark Horse offices, but he didn’t go back on the deal he made with Jill. It seems unlikely that she has a reconciliation with Colin (Tristan Rogers), who was recently finally caught after defrauding Devon (Bryton James) of Katherine Chancellor’s fortune. There are several people Jill might want to start fresh with, though.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) halts Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) new project. After Phyllis took control of The Grand Phoenix, Abby bought the property across the street, and she’s in the process of creating something bigger and better than Phyllis’s hotel. Now it looks like Phyllis manages to throw a wrench into Abby’s grand plans, and no doubt, the Newman heiress is going to be furious when she finds out her project has been foiled.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wants revenge. She is angry that Adam (Mark Grossman) is blackmailing Victor (Eric Braeden), and she isn’t going to take it sitting down. Victoria just went back to work at Newman Enterprises after her stabbing, and now Adam plans to get rid of her, and there’s no way she’s going to accept her brother’s decision. However, Victor refuses to budge. There is something Victor isn’t telling people, and he appears will to hand over everything to Adam in a way that doesn’t seem much like The Mustache. However, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) works to make peace. She tries to soothe things between Victor and Adam, but she has a nearly impossible task considering how deep the animosity between father and son runs.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) hears upsetting news. Just when it seemed things between him and Phyllis were set, she gets cold feet. Plus, Sharon (Sharon Case) learns her chemotherapy didn’t reduce her tumor enough, and now she faces an invasive surgery. Then there’s also the fact that Adam is at war with the family, which all makes for a difficult time.