WWE News: Edge Opens Up About Talking To AEW Before ‘Royal Rumble’ Return

Edge shocked the WWE Universe earlier this year when he returned at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The Hall of Famer — who was forced to retire because of a career-threatening injury — hadn’t competed in a wrestling match since 2011, but his appearance in the event’s 30-man Battle Royale match marked the first of what he hopes to be many more. However, the superstar recently revealed that he considered joining a rival company instead.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, “The Rated R Superstar” talked about negotiations he had had with All Elite Wrestling prior to returning to WWE. While he didn’t name the company, it was obvious that he was talking about AEW, as the reports of him having a meeting are well known.

Edge also revealed that while he didn’t rule out joining AEW, he informed company officials that he needed to make sure there was no chance of WWE letting him wrestle again, and set up a meeting with Vince McMahon.

“He gave me my chance, he gave me my shot. He trusted me to be able to pull off a lot of things to be able to help pull the cart and be a pillar for the shows [and] to be counted on as one of his generals. That goes a long way with me.”

According to Edge, he met the WWE chairman for a face-to-face meeting because he wanted complete transparency. McMahon agreed to the meeting, and after hearing that Edge wanted to make a return, he sent him to see the company’s doctors and the rest is history.

Edge stated that he wasn’t trying to start a “bidding war” for his signature, either. The Hall of Famer revealed that WWE didn’t even know that he’d been cleared to compete at the time, and his meeting with McMahon was purely out of respect for the boss.

Edge didn’t share any details on how much money he was offered by the rival promotion or what their plans were for him. His words also suggest that he would have joined if WWE didn’t bring him back as an in-ring performer.

Edge will have his first single match since returning to action against Randy Orton at tonight’s WrestleMania show. In the documentary, the Hall of Famer informed fans that they shouldn’t expect to see him perform any dangerous spots, but he also promised that he hadn’t returned to compete in short matches either. It’s a genuine return, and fans can expect to see him deliver some entertaining wrestling matches.