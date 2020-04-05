‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: The Baby Switch Is Finally Revealed

Days of Our Lives weekly preview spoilers reveal that the baby switch saga is going to come to a head this week, and many Salem citizens lives will be turned upside down when the truth is finally revealed.

In the latest DOOL promo, fans can see a frantic Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) telling his uncle Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) that their baby switch secret has been exposed.

In the preview, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) tearfully tells the love of her life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), that baby Mickey is not his daughter, but the daughter of Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

Eric looks destroyed by the news. Later, he’s reveals to Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) that she’s not little Mickey’s mother, and that the baby switch wasn’t human error at the hospital, but a devious plan that was carried out on purpose.

Sarah looks absolutely heartbroken by the news that she’s not Mickey’s biological mom. She’s completely in love with the little girl and has been raising her as her own child for nearly a year. She’s also went through the ringer with the baby while she fought cancer.

The baby drama is reaching new heights. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/20gt3hZVP8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 3, 2020

Eric is soon going to figure out that it was Xander who knew the truth about he and Sarah’s daughter tragically dying at the hospital just moments after birth, but paid off a doctor to switch the baby’s identity with Kristen and Brady’s little girl, Rachel Isabella.

In the video, Eric vows to kill Xander. In the next clip, he’s seen confronting the mastermind behind the plan and punching him in the face.

Of course, Xander’s face won’t be the only thing to take a beating following the reveal of the baby switch. His girlfriend Sarah will mostly likely dump him immediately and leave him brokenhearted.

The couple were becoming a fan favorite and had developed a sweet relationship with one another. Xander has even grown to love little Mickey like his own daughter. However, all of that is about to change now that his plan has been revealed.

In addition, Victor’s relationship with his wife, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) may also be in jeopardy. This is going to be a hard pill for Maggie to swallow as she’ll learn that her own granddaughter sadly passed away due to injuries that Sarah suffered in a car accident just moments before she gave birth to the baby.

Since Maggie drove drunk and caused the car crash, which also killed Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), Days of Our Lives fans will see the shocking baby switch news add to the burden that Maggie feels about the situation.