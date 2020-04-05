‘One Piece’ Episode 927 Spoilers, Recap: Komurasaki In Danger, Orochi Transforms Into Multi-Headed Snake

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “Pandemonium! The Monster Snake, Shogun Orochi!,” featured the commotion at the shogun’s mansion in the Flower Capital involving Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and the most beautiful courtesan in the Land of Wano, Komurasaki. It also showed Shogun Orochi using his devil fruit ability to transform into a multi-headed snake.

One Piece Episode 927 featured the continuation of the banquet inside Shogun Orochi’s mansion. After consuming several bottles of sake, a drunk Shogun Orochi started talking about the Nine Red Scabbards, a group of samurai who are loyal to the late Lord Kozuki Oden. Shogun Orochi revealed that it has already been 20 years since they executed Lord Oden. It was the same time that his wife, Lady Kozuki Toki, vowed that the Nine Red Scabbards would be returning to the Land of Wano after 20 years and have their revenge.

Since then, Shogun Orochi has been continuously thinking about Lady Toki’s final words and was making it a topic of discussion whenever he’s drunk. However, in One Piece Episode 927, even the people who are loyal to Shogun Orochi don’t believe that the Nine Red Scabbard would really show up again in the Land of Wano, and some of them made fun of him and called him a coward. Upon hearing the insults directed towards Shogun Orochi, Toko, Komurasaki’s servant, laughed loudly and caught the attention of Shogun Orochi.

One of the courtesans tried to get Toko out of the banquet but she was too late to save her. After feeling insulted and embarrassed inside his own house, Shogun Orochi immediately headed towards Toko’s location with the intention of executing her. However, before his sword cut the little girl’s body, Komurasaki interfered and slapped Shogun Orochi as hard as she could.

All the people who were present in the banquet were shocked by Komurasaki’s action and urged her to apologize and bow down her head. However, though Shogun Orochi promised to give her a less severe punishment, Komurasaki still refused to ask forgiveness which made the most powerful man in the Land of Wano furious. Shogun Orochi, who initially planned to make Komurasaki his wife, already wanted her dead.

Shogun Orochi activated the power of the Snake-Snake Fruit and became an eight-headed snake. After being disrespected numerous times, Shogun Orochi didn’t show mercy to Komurasaki and bit her body. Shogun Orochi no longer cares what would happen in his mansion and started attacking everyone in his sight. Straw Hat Pirates navigator Nico Robin managed to run away from Shogun Orochi but in her way out of the mansion with Toko, she was approached by the Orochi Oniwabanshu.